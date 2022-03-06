By Kate Gross
The Children’s Music Academy in Pittsburgh, run by professional musicians Michael Bernabe, jazz pianist, and partner Martina Caruso, an opera singer, offers full-spectrum music education for children from 3 to 9 years old.
This might seem like a random age range, but there’s a good reason for it: Kids are most able to develop their musical ears (and brains) during this time.
There’s a family aspect when it comes to their education method. Each student is accompanied by a parent or other adult who stays during the lesson to observe.
The tutor studio recently opened its doors at 31 Donati Rd. in Bethel Park, across South Hills Village Mall.
The CMA has roots in Denver, Colo., and a core curriculum created by founder Joan Cross. Cross began the company 40 years ago in her very own living room, and it’s grown to a nationwide franchise.
“Each class has 8-9 parent/child pairs, and it’s a very involved, hour-long weekly lesson where we co-teach. We have 10 stations with two chairs and one keyboard per table. As part of the registration fee, the students get supplemental book materials and a magnetic board with the music staff on it,” Bernabe said.
When teaching music theory to young kids, it’s essential to keep things fun. That’s why Bernabe and Caruso call the homework assignments “home-fun” instead.
Michael and Martina also own M+M Music at the same location as Children’s Music Academy and teach private lessons to children ages 10 and older. This allows them to retain the students they’ve come to know at the Academy. The CMA offers online courses, which they started during the pandemic.
“It wasn’t easy, but we began to grow steadily,” Bernabe said. “People are happy here, and we always ask folks who are sick to stay home. But if they miss a lesson, the curriculum has a lot of repetition that even if you miss a week or two, it’s easy to catch up. I think we’re growing as steadily as we need to.”
For more info, visit childrensmusicpittsburgh.com.