By Francesca Sacco
When French-born Melanie Streitmatter opened Mel’s Petit Café in Mt. Lebanon, her goal was to share her culture and passion with the community.
“I’m a big baker. It’s a part of our culture. Growing up, my mom was an excellent cook, but hated baking. I took over in that sense. I was the one doing it,” Streitmatter, who moved with her husband, Matt, and three sons to Mt. Lebanon eight years ago from France, said. “When my kids were born, I started making crazy cakes for birthdays. Crêpes and galettes are a part of the French culture. Being a baker is great, but everyone is doing it. No one’s doing crêpes or galettes. That’s why I pushed for it.”
Opening a crêperie and French coffee shop had long been Streitmatter’s dream, but she never imagined navigating a global pandemic.
“We opened in October of 2020,” she said. “It’s been challenging, but not bad. There’s nothing like us around, so the community has been really supportive.”
Streitmatter said she found ways to adapt over the last year. To accommodate more people during lockdown, Streitmatter introduced online ordering from the crêperie’s website, offered curbside pickup and partnered with GrubHub for delivery.
“We evolved, but we did it quickly to be reactive,” she said.
Since restrictions have been lifted, Streitmatter said she’s seeing an uptick in customers.
“This is my first restaurant. This is my first year. But I feel like we’re not doing bad at all,” she said.
Patrons are intrigued by Streitmatter’s “small, but mighty menu.” There are several savory crêpe options or galettes. Made with 100% organic buckwheat, the galettes are gluten-free. Streitmatter said ingredients are placed in the middle of the galette, and the edges are folded inward to create a square.
Crêpes, on the other hand, are softer and made with wheat flour. The crêpe is folded twice and ends up being pie-shaped.
“It tastes more like a pancake, but not as airy,” Streitmatter said. “The batter is a family recipe.”
Ingredients like Nutella, fresh fruit and jelly can be added, and the sweet treat is finished with chocolate, powdered sugar or other toppings.
“Everything is made in-house,” Streitmatter said. “I try to have as many things as possible homemade. That’s how I was raised. I try to do it in life regardless, so I do it in my shop as well.”
Bestsellers include the La Complete, an egg, ham and swiss galette, the Nutella crêpe and the Banane chocolat crêpe, loaded with freshly sliced bananas and chocolate sauce. Prices vary per item, but Streitmatter said they are reasonable.
“The most expensive galette is the smoked salmon at $11.40,” she said.
Streitmatter said she often fields questions about the size and quantity of the galettes and crêpes. Patrons receive one sweet crêpe – they are 16 inches around on the iron – and each hearty galette comes with a side of spring mix and homemade vinaigrette.
“It’s a meal,” she said.
The crêperie also offers fresh-made pies, cookies and cakes. The selection depends on the season; Streitmatter is using blueberries, raspberries and strawberries at the moment. Custom orders are available. Their coffee and espresso are from La Prima Espresso Company in Pittsburgh.
“I’m limited in space, plus I’m the only one baking,” she said. “But we make everything fresh daily.”
The location, Streitmatter said, has played a role in the crêperie’s success; Streitmatter said the building used to house the former Finder Keepers Consignment store at 431 Cochran Road. The inside of the building was completely renovated to accommodate Streitmatter’s needs.
“The spot made everything happen quicker,” she said. “I had been thinking and looking for years, but nothing felt right. My real estate agent brought the location to my attention. It’s a nice space.”
Seating inside the crêperie can accommodate about 35 customers. Outdoor seating is also available when the weather permits. On weekends, customers can wait as long as 30 minutes for their meals, but Streitmatter said you can’t rush made-to-order items.
Streitmatter said there is a French bakery, La Gourmandine, down the street, and they’ve become quite neighborly with one another.
“We don’t sell the same items,” she said. “We send customers to them and they send customers to us. It’s been pretty good.”
Streitmatter primarily runs the crêperie by herself. She does have a small staff, and on occasion, her husband and sons Eli and Noah, 15, and Liam, 11, help.
“We’re a small family business. We want people to come here, feel good and take a break from their stressful lives,” Streitmatter said. “Plus, I get to do what I like to do for a living. I can’t say anything bad about that.”
Mel’s Petit Café is open Tuesday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Sunday from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.; and is closed on Monday. To learn more about the crêperie, visit melspetitcafe.com or visit their Facebook page.