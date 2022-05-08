By Kristin Emery
Our thoughts turn to Mother’s Day in May, and these days working moms are busier than ever. We wondered how some of our thriving local businesswomen and moms manage to do it all. Can the modern working mom truly “have it all” and “do it all,” or is that too much for one person? Does the “doing it all” mentality work for them, and how do they balance business and busy family life?
Niki Mullinix, Asytr Wealth
Niki Mullinix is the founding partner of Asytr Wealth, located in Canonsburg, which offers clients holistic and values-based financial planning and solutions. Mullinix grew up in a small town just south of St. Clairsville, Ohio, and always dreamed of living in the big city. After earning her MBA at Wheeling University, she moved to Pittsburgh and landed a job with the Pittsburgh Pirates. Soon, she moved into the financial sector and became a stockbroker with a major Pittsburgh investment firm. “I had a strong passion for finance because I wanted to make smart decisions with what little money I made,” Mullinix explains. “I also wanted to be independent of my parents’ support, and getting married was not a good option for me at the time. I began to study and learn about personal finance and realized that most people, even the most successful and wealthy people, do not have their planning done as well as possible.” When the dot.com bubble burst, she took some time to regroup. “I took a step back to evaluate what I liked most about the industry, and it was definitely the people,” she says. “I decided I wanted to be on the same side of the table as my clients, so I joined a team that offered financial planning back in the Ohio Valley. I was there just a couple of years before relocating back to the Pittsburgh area permanently.”
That laser focus on her career forced sacrifices in her personal life, but Mullinix says she relished the travel and networking opportunities. “I also knew that having a family of my own was of utmost importance, so once I had my practice established, I turned to my personal life and started making it more of a focus,” she adds. “Fortunately, I met my husband, Kevin, and started a family within a couple of years. We got a late start, but we were able to adopt our twins within the first two years of marriage, and I had my first baby at age 42 just a year later.” That meant going from zero to three babies in 14 months! “I have always believed that women can ‘have it all,’ but for me, I give 100% or try to give 100% to everyone, and that is just not possible,” Mullinix admits. “I have learned to focus on what is important and let everything else go. In addition, I have had an amazing amount of support to do so. I am fortunate that I have a fabulous team at work and have found wonderful people to assist with my family’s needs, including my supportive husband and my mother, friends and even neighbors.” Mullinix says she strives every day to maintain a balance between her career and personal life. “I have learned to politely decline every invitation that comes my way,” she says. “My evenings and weekends are precious time with my family and friends. Some days are easier than others, but God provides me with the strength and support that I need every day to carry on and rise to the occasion.”
Bonnie Loya, Coldwell Banker Realty
“Trying to get three men and four dogs to smile and look towards the camera is a comedy show,” Bonnie Loya told me when describing one of the photos of her family she sent me for this article. Yet she managed it with the same finesse she brings to her career as an associate broker with Coldwell Banker Realty. Loya and her husband, Chuck, live in South Franklin Township and have two sons and a daughter. When it comes to “doing it all” or “having it all,” Loya believes every person is different. “No matter what gender or ethnicity, we all have a different view of what the ‘perfect’ balance is in life,” says Loya. “We approach life from different perspectives, and we also can learn from each other’s perspective. I believe that any person can ‘have it all,’ as long as they remain true to themselves and they concentrate on finding the good in every situation.” She saw learning to juggle family and a career as an opportunity and not an obstacle. “My mother and father are great role models,” says Loya. “They both love their careers and are continuing to pursue them in their 80’s.”
Back in 5th grade, Loya remembers having to choose an occupation for an economy lesson. That’s when her father told her to become a realtor since everyone needs a place to live. Loya had dreams of becoming a veterinarian and volunteered at a small animal veterinary hospital. Still, she says she was destined to become a realtor after first working in the banking industry. When she and her husband relocated back to Pittsburgh to start a family, she finally followed her father’s recommendation. “I revisited the idea of running my own business and took my father’s advice and became a realtor,” says Loya. She tries to balance her work with family time and says volunteering in the community helps create a good balance. “As a professional, I continue to grow my business, and I welcome every challenge that comes my way. My goal is to move people forward professionally by example and to provide a business role model of excellence. You only live once, and everyone deserves to realize their dreams.” She has instilled that sense of community and volunteerism in her children. “As a family, we are involved in community events for different charitable organizations,” she adds. “I believe that giving back to the community helps put life in perspective and creates balance.”
Megan Chicone, State Farm Insurance
Megan Chicone learned to mix family with business at an early age. That’s because she’s a third-generation State Farm agent. “My pap was the first agent in Washington, PA, and my uncle, Bob Hollick, is the State Farm agent today,” says Chicone, who now owns two State Farm Insurance locations in Peters Township and Robinson. “Having family in the business certainly influenced my path, but I never dreamed of owning my own agency or even had a thought about insurance as a career. It was a backup plan when I needed an internship my sophomore year of college. I was lucky enough to have a woman mentor that really identified my strengths and interests and helped lead me to the path I am on today.” Though her family was in the insurance business, she says she never grew up around women in business. “Most women in my childhood stayed at home, were teachers or nurses,” Chicone says. “Wonderful roles, but none I ever felt a connection. It was the people that I met through my internship opportunities that really believed in my abilities and showed me career opportunities.”
Chicone lives in Bridgeville with her husband, Nathan, and five-year-old son, Madoc. The Trinity High School grad says the idea of “doing it all” is very subjective. “Everyone’s definition is different, and it is certainly challenging to believe or feel that you have it all,” Chicone says. “There is power in positive self-talk and re-focusing daily on what is important to each of us. I struggle with this all the time, but I absolutely believe it can and is done!” That struggle means making tough choices every day. “I’m not sure there are trade-offs, but there are seasons where things may take priority or importance in our life to give us the feeling of ‘having it all’,” Chicone adds. “The definition of that for me has changed from my twenties to thirties, and I’m sure will continue to evolve through life’s experiences.” Chicone and her husband began showing their son at an early age that both parents work hard for the life they have. “Nothing is given,” she stresses. “We started incorporating chores daily that are appropriate for young children so that he earns his toys, rewards or special outings. I love that he sees both of us contributing to our financial goals. It is important for us to show him the importance of community giving, as well.”
Mandi Pryor, South West Communities Chamber of Commerce
Mandi Pryor remembers working at an event as a 22-year-old where the keynote speaker was actress Florence Henderson. “She gave me a huge hug and told me, ‘You can have anything you want in life,’ and I do believe that,” Pryor says. “I think if you push a little harder, ask more questions and don’t settle for anything less than what you want, you can achieve it. A lot of hard work, some lucky breaks and a smattering of failures made me the person I am today.” Though some might say failure is harmful, Pryor says failure and subsequent successes are what changed the course of her career and led to more opportunities. Pryor serves as Executive Director of the South West Communities Chamber of Commerce and Owner of Mandi Pryor Marketing and PR, a boutique marketing agency. The mother of two boys lives in Cecil Township and loves gardening, baking and playing volleyball. “For a long time, I thought having it all meant exhausting myself to achieve more and push myself beyond my boundaries,” she says. “But by doing that, I didn’t realize I was never going to ‘have it all’.” Pryor admits her “all” expectations were set too high. “Having it all doesn’t mean just having a great career and family. It means acknowledging self-care, getting more sleep, learning what you really like and dislike and not saying yes constantly to make others happy. It is taking time to pursue the things that fill your soul and letting unachievable goals go for your own peace of mind. I wake up every day and tell myself I have it all. I have a roof over my head, my favorite coconut coffee creamer, two amazing little boys, and love what I do for a living.”
Pryor says her children are the reason she keeps doing what she’s doing. “My children are the inspiration for all that I do,” Pryor says. “I want them to know they don’t have to settle for anything outside of incredible for their lives and that everything is achievable. I have always pursued my career based on my passions, and I hope my children will see my drive and ambition and want it for themselves. I also take the time to be silly and adventurous, too, as I don’t want them to take life too seriously either… it’s about the journey.” Her advice to young women trying to do it all is to focus on themselves first. “They need to develop and educate themselves, chase their careers aspirations, find an inspiring mentor, travel, and learn who they are before they step into the role of a family life,” Pryor advises. “By developing themselves, they will have more success in their careers and a successful home life, too.”