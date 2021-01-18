By Francesca Sacco
Frontline health care workers have become the face of this pandemic. Their innovation, compassion and dedication have made a difference for those battling the virus and their loved ones over the last year.
However, hailing them as heroes does not protect them from the psychological trauma that can result from the daily mental and emotional stresses of caring for people with COVID-19.
“It hits you on every level as a human,” Jeffery Bomba, patient care manager of intensive care at Jefferson Hospital in Jefferson Hills, said. “Some days are harder than others to shake.”
Like countless other nurses and doctors across the region, Bomba is caring for COVID-positive patients in addition to their regular patient caseloads. Clad in personal protective equipment, healthcare workers like Bomba and his staff spend their shifts adapting to a new type of care.
“We really have to commend nursing for their innovation during this pandemic,” Bomba said. “There has been so much learning and adapting happening so quickly.”
For family medicine physician Ruth Christoforetti, that means introducing telemedicine to see patients safely.
“That’s not something we were doing prior to the start of the pandemic,” Christoforetti, who is a part of the St. Clair Family Practice Associates in Bethel Park, said. “We’ve really expanded care to give our patients more options.”
But that presents its own set of challenges.
“Not everyone has the technology, especially our older patients,” she said. “We spend a lot of time troubleshooting or starting the session via video and having to finish it over the phone.”
Communication – which has a vital role in patient care – is more challenging than ever before.
“You don’t realize how much we read each other’s lips or that vocal tones don’t carry well,” Bomba said of always wearing a mask. “There’s a lot of repeating, writing things out and utilizing signs.”
Courtney Acampora, nurse manager of the medical-surgical unit at Canonsburg Hospital in Canonsburg, said learning to talk through a mask is important.
“Sometimes that means talking louder or softer depending on the patient,” she said.
When all else fails, taking time to sit with a patient personally can make a difference.
“That attention is important,” Acampora said.
Then there are patient interactions. With visitor restrictions, patients feel isolated. Those who are in critical care die alone. Others are angry or confused as to why certain restrictions are in place. Bomba said nurses and clinicians are doing all they can to ensure that patients “feel normal” in this otherwise expectational time.
“We try to pamper them. Whatever we can do to make them feel like a person and not a patient, we do,” he said.
Providing comfort as someone takes their last breath is difficult, especially when you spend weeks or months caring for them.
“You become family, and you have to do what you think the family would do,” Bomba said. “And then you see their family through the glass, and you think, ‘what can I do to make them feel like their loved one isn’t dying alone.’’
Coping with the stress and daily surge of emotions is key for healthcare workers to continue providing a high level of care. Christoforetti said it’s important to remember that the current situation is only temporary.
“Some days are more stressful than others. You try to be mindful that restrictions are important, but that is this temporary. One day, we are going to traditional, hands-on medicine again.”
All three professionals realize the importance of taking care of their families – and themselves- during this difficult time.
“You can’t take care of someone else if you’re not taking care of yourself first,” Acampora said.
Acampora said she’s been handling things well despite the pandemic. She’s relied on her faith, family and friends to help see her through. Although her unit isn’t regularly working with COVID-positive patients, COVID restrictions and protocols still make their working environment challenging.
“I have a better grasp of things now,” she said. “The vaccine has offered a light at the end of the tunnel. I’ve been a part of giving the vaccine to people. People are very emotional when they get it. They’re excited. It’s offering hope.”
Christoforetti agrees that the vaccine will have a significant impact. All three healthcare workers have been vaccinated and look forward to the rest of the region being afforded the same opportunity.
“We’re hopeful that it helps stop the spread and brings an end to the pandemic,” she said. “My biggest wish is that people follow the guidelines and get vaccinated as soon as possible.”
Bomba said focusing on the wins – no matter how big or small – has helped him.
“It takes a certain kind of person to care for other people. We see people on the worst days of their lives,” he said. “Sometimes, the wins aren’t as big or we don’t save them, but we make the situation better. I’m learning to hang onto the little wins.”
In the end, all three hope the community has a greater appreciation for healthcare workers moving forward.
“Hopefully, when come out of this, people will have a greater respect for healthcare workers,” Bomba said. “There’s a bigger picture here and we’re doing our best to keep everyone safe and healthy.”