We’ve resurrected our annual holiday gift guide to make shopping a touch simpler, featuring products from local retailers. Unique and unexpected trinkets await. Might one land under your tree or wrapped in your hands this season?
Looking for a fashionable yet practical host/hostess gift? The Kitchen Boa, $24, from Victorian Manner, is sure to make a splash! The Mt. Lebanon store has a variety in stock and even has Mommy and Me sets, $38. 412.341.1930
Sewing machines make great holiday gifts, and when you purchase a Baby Lock Zest sewing machine, $99, from Gloria Horn Sewing Studio in Mt. Lebanon, you get free classes too! Available online at sew412.com.
Treat the little fashionista in your life to their very own Zomie Gems designer bag from Lullabye Landing Boutique in Bethel Park. Available in a variety of prints and styles, $36-$46. 412.654.6074.
If you have a nature lover on your list, head over to Wild Birds Unlimited in Pittsburgh and check out their seed characters. These all edible products come in a variety of styles, $17.99, add an accompanying feeder hook, prices vary. 412.833.9299.
Not all of your holiday shopping has to be for other people. Spice up your holiday entertainment with pieces from Nora Fleming at The Gifted in McMurray and Mt. Lebanon. Pieces vary between $12.99-$75. 724.941.1664.
Add a touch of elegance to your someone special’s life with a cashmere poncho, $120, from Footloose in Mt. Lebanon. One size fits all removes any guessing; all you need to do is pick one of 12 colors. Best of all, this piece can be styled in different ways. 412.531.9663.
Unique handmade gifts are sure to delight anyone who receives them! These tiny sweater ornaments, $14-$22, from Tiny Sweater Emporium are sure to pull at the heartstrings of family and friends this holiday season. Bonus, they’re made locally by Zanna Fredland at Artsmiths in Mt. Lebanon.
Add a unique and personalized piece of jewelry to your collection with a zodiac birthstone pendant or bracelet from MoonStones in Castle Shannon. Prices vary between $36 and $324. 412.343.6666.
Infuse some creativity into your holiday with an alcohol infusing jar, $25, from Starry Blues Boutique in Mt. Lebanon. Add your favorite spirts to dried fruit and herbs for a unique twist to your cocktails. 412.206.9471.
Don’t rely on chestnuts roasting over an open fire to stay warm this holiday season. Treat yourself or your loved ones to a comfy, cozy wrap, $89, from Trunk Shows Boutique in Bethel Park. 412.833.6467.
