There’s no doubt social distancing practices have done much to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus around the world.
Many across Southwestern Pennsylvania have become sickened, and hundreds have died from COVID-19. The toll from the virus could have been much worse if not for the swift action of our leaders in local and state government to fight its spread.
There’s also no question the vast quarantine coronavirus eventually necessitated will have grave ramifications for the local economy. Many businesses may never recover, and a multitude of families will never be the same. That’s a real tragedy.
But despite all of that well-apparent struggle, we must take the time to see the good in our unique situations. Aside from the public health benefits of social distancing practices, there are some other positive aspects brought about by sheltering in place for the last several weeks.
Social distancing has made me much more appreciative of my friends, family and co-workers.
The amount of time I have spent lately with my wife and young son has been a blessing. We’ve made precious memories meeting virtually with loved ones and spending time with my mom tearfully watching her grandson play in her front yard from an appropriate distance away.
Working apart from the staff of the Observer-Reporter has provided many challenges, but it also made me appreciate anew the considerable talents and personality quirks our small but mighty staff shares. If only the world could sit in on a daily O-R editorial staff Zoom meeting and what I’m referencing would be quickly apparent.
Being separate from the world in my Scott Township home has also made me appreciate my native South Hills and the greater Pittsburgh area at large.
Southwestern Pennsylvania encapsulates a vibrant community of people of many ethnicities and backgrounds. We come together to create some of the most diverse and stimulating schools, health care organizations, cultural attractions, sports teams and so much more.
Never again will I take my hometown for granted.
Even aspects of daily life as simple as staying in good health and practicing good hygiene have been driven home by the coronavirus pandemic.
I miss my gym – it’s much harder to stay in shape and feel healthy without having that place to visit every day. It hasn’t been as important to wash one’s hands and cover their mouths and noses when they sneeze and cough since the Spanish flu pandemic. Keeping those lessons close from now on will make us all healthier moving forward.
These lessons and memories aren’t perfect, but they’re what we’ve got.
The stories in this edition of South Hills Living also drive these points home.
Staff writer Harry Funk carried the mother lode of this edition. His considerable work to complete this magazine is to be commended.
Funk highlighted the work of South Fayette native Connor Phoennik, who spent time in Lebanon working with refugees after graduating college. In a Middle East in turmoil, Phoennik’s work to bring positivity to the region is inspiring as we begin to struggle with how to come back from the coronavirus pandemic.
This edition also includes Funk’s stories about female Upper St. Clair students and their STEM studies and an area woman who overcame sexual abuse as a child to write a book to help others who may be struggling under similar circumstances.
If we can’t come together and do more to support women and make their lives easier and safer in the future then why even come back from this global crisis at all?
As always, thank you for taking the time to read this edition of South Hills Living.
Stay well.
