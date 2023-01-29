Smiling can help people live longer, and the doctors and staff at Good Orthodontics are dedicated to ensuring their patients live long and happy lives. The family-run business is passionate about its work and strives for excellence with every patient they see, and it shows. The practice, with locations in Washington, Mt. Lebanon and Pleasant Hills, has won the Observer-Reporter’s Reader’s Choice Awards Best of the Best for best orthodontist for 2022, an award the business is already quite familiar with from their win in 2021.
In fact, Good Orthodontics has taken that top spot each year since the awards began in 2017.
Doctors Ron and Bob Good say they are blessed, humbled and honored to win and said it is really a tribute to the staff. They say the team at Good Orthodontics is phenomenal at all three locations in Washington, Pleasant Hills and Mount Lebanon.
“It is an honor to be recognized, and we are thankful for our wonderful patients. We always strive to be our best and strive for excellence, so we are not only creating healthy, beautiful smiles, we are hoping to make a difference in people’s lives,” said Bob Good.
This family-run business has over 75 years of dental and orthodontic experience between the two brothers. The pair say they are always trying to ensure their patients receive the best care possible by furthering the education of the staff and making cutting-edge technology available. The doctors emphasize interdisciplinary care by working with other specialists and bioesthetic dentistry that bring together function and aesthetics for patients.
Each patient is treated as an individual at Good Orthodontics and given individualized care, no matter the case.
“The quality of our work and the environment of how they (patients) are treated from the moment they walk through the door to the moment we take braces off, there’s a celebration. We play music, people come out and clap, and we give them some treats they were unable to have while they were in treatment,” said Ron. “When they get in our office, they are family.”
The Goods love to give back to the communities they serve. They make annual donations to Make a Wish, help kids in the community and regularly do volunteer work with the staff. The business also supplies scholarships for high school seniors that focus on those who exemplify the qualities of being a good person.
“We love what we do, and we love being with our patients and our staff,” said Bob. “We are blessed. We think orthodontics is the best profession in healthcare.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.