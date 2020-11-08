By Francesca Sacco
Has 2020 been a bust? Ease into a festive vibe with our annual holiday gift guide. We’ve got the latest and greatest gift ideas from local retailers to help brighten the mood. All the offerings in the following list are conveniently located at The Galleria of Mt. Lebanon, so no need to run from store to store.Help your little ones grow their imaginations with the perfect story time companion from the Learning Express of Mt. Lebanon. The Toniebox, $99.99, is an imagination-building, screen-free digital listening experience that plays stories, songs and more. Designed for little listeners ages three and up, it’s the perfect story time companion for tiny hands and active imaginations.
Bring home a concession stand favorite this holiday season with the official in-home ICEE Machine from the Learning Express of Mt. Lebanon. You don’t have to go to the movie theatre to enjoy your beloved frozen treat. Stay home with your own ICEE Machine, $99.99, and enjoy authentic-flavored and perfectly textured ICEE drinks. Syrups, cups and straws are sold separately.
412-341-8697 or learningexpress.com.
Get a jump on your 2021 New Year’s resolution with a founding membership to YogaSix South Hills in Mt. Lebanon.
Typically priced at $126 per month, they’re offering a 25% discount on new memberships ($94.50 a month with no long-term commitments). And since the right equipment can make or break your experience, don’t forget to grab a starter equipment package. This package includes 2 Manduka recycled foam blocks, an eight-foot strap and a rectangular bolster for $96.
412-593-2464
Deck yourself or your loved ones in a buttery-soft Wooden Ships sweater, $126, from Footloose in Mt. Lebanon. The relaxed-fit, crew neck sweaters come in a variety of festive sayings. Dressed up or down, they are a perfect addition to a holiday collection.
Stay stylish and warm this winter with a Mitchie’s Matching camo scarf and hat from Footloose in Mt. Lebanon. Choose from one of five color combinations. The hat, $75, and scarf, $130, are sold separately.
412-531-9663