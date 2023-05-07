It’s our annual Mother’s Day edition, which this year comes with a splash of what’s new and hot at the area South Hills boutique.
Shoutout to moms. Moms are incredible. Of course, not everyone has a great relationship with the holiday celebrating our birth givers. The day is a traditionally joyful event for many, a way to honor a loved one and celebrate their achievements and their struggle to provide for their progeny. At the same time, I understand Mother’s and Father’s Day can be challenging for many people. Maybe your relative has passed, the relationship is fraught or some other difficulty complicates it. Trust me, I get it. Not to trauma dump all over the place, but I’m also going through a rough patch.
So as I sat down to write this piece, I struggled to find something to wax poetic about. I looked at my column from this same edition last year and had the same concerns. What can I say that others haven’t already said? What unique perspective can I bring to the conversation?
I’m not a mother, but I admire all the moms in my life. There are so many working moms I know and love and get to see rock it daily. Moms are balancing raising babies, toddlers, pre-teens, teens, adult kiddos and transitioning to grandmotherhood, doting on their grandbabies with a particular zest only a grammy can give.
Both of my grandmothers were particularly fierce women that I still draw inspiration from despite losing one as an elementary schooler and the other in college. My paternal grandmother, Viola Thurston, was blind from birth. Despite her disability, she worked and raised three children. I didn’t get to spend much of my childhood with her until we moved her north to Ohio late in her life after illness. I loved leading her by the hand through her sister’s home, talking with her and learning Braille.
My maternal grandmother, Marie “June” Chiesa, gave me my middle name. Hair as bright a red delicious apple and skin tanned by the sun and Jergens, she was wiry and ornery. Twice divorced, I watched her care for my stepgrandfather through cancer and disease that stole all four of his limbs, ever-faithful and committed. My sister and I had personalized tote bags that said, “Going to grandma’s!” because we stayed with her so often. We spent hours into the late evening playing Sorry and Uno, watching game shows and spending so much time together. She picked us up from theater practice with snacks. She died just days before Christmas and was always that holiday’s host. I remember that last Christmas in her living room, her memory etched on every moment. We still celebrated under her gorgeous tree, playing board games and telling stories. I miss her, especially on each holiday.
No matter your relationship to Mother’s Day or the concept of motherhood generally, I hope you can find a way to pay homage to the motherly figures in your life. We’ve all had a teacher, mentor, leader, relative or some woman who has inspired us. I encourage you all to take the time to thank this person. I try my best to thank those in my life who I truly appreciate for their deep connections and contributions, but I think we can all always do a little more to spread kindness to those who matter most to us.
This edition is filled with stories from working moms. Our cover story tells the transition of Uptown Coffee in Mt. Lebanon, which changed hands earlier this year. In her off hours, she loves to spend time with her son, Adi, now six, and her husband.
“I’m with my son as much as I can be,” she told reporter Katherine Mansfield.
If you’re still searching for something for the mom in your life, might I recommend shopping locally? We have offerings from four boutiques throughout the South Hills, which have seasonal fashions for anyone and everyone.
Thank you so much for reading. I hope you tell the ones you love how you feel as often as possible. Take care, stay safe and see you in the next edition.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.