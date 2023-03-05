This edition is our home and garden-themed issue, and we’ve got plenty of helpful stories inside to help you spruce up your space this spring.
This is the time of year when a lot of us think about purging, whether it be our closets, our storage spaces or any other area where items tend to collect. My partner is currently participating in a minimalism challenge designed to combat the things we collect without much thought. On the first day, you pledge to donate or rid yourself of one item. On day two, two pieces. On and on through the whole month. By the end of February, theoretically, he should have hundreds of items ready to take to City Mission. The first time we attempted the challenge, we tried it as a game. Whoever could keep getting rid of things would be the winner. So far, I don’t feel like much of a winner because not only am I not participating this time, but as he collects items, they create their own little staging areas. With various piles throughout our two-bedroom apartment, the space feels more cluttered than when he started. I can’t wait for the challenge to be over.
I had the pleasure of sitting down and chatting with Harold Smith from L&M Shop in Canonsburg this time around. He’s been in the floral business for 40 years, and his passion and expertise are evident. He’s taken the best florist award at the Observer-Reporter’s Best of the Best awards for four years. He has tips for getting a beautiful floral arrangement for less. Watching him work was a pleasure. I hope you enjoy reading this story as much as I enjoyed writing it.
If you want to cultivate your own floral arrangement, the Orchid Society of Western Pennsylvania’s upcoming spring show is March 18 and 19. Read more about the show and some of the group’s members in Jill Thurston’s story. I’ve had a few orchids in my time, but I’ve managed to kill all of them. The show has tips and plants for beginners, so maybe I can find something this brown thumb can keep alive.
As always, thank you for reading. If you have any suggestions, I’d love to hear them. Feel free to email me at tthurston@observer-reporter.com or call 724-222-2200 ext. 2421. I always love chatting with readers.
Take care, stay safe and see you next time.
