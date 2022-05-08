Mother’s Day – I hold the duality of this holiday in my hands. On the one, it’s a traditionally happy occasion for many families, a way to honor a loved one and celebrate their accomplishments and sacrifices. On the other hand, I know Mother’s and Father’s Day can be difficult for many people. Maybe your relative has passed, the relationship is fraught or some other complication. I get it.
When pondering what I could possibly write about Mother’s Day that hasn’t already been said in a million other ways, I decided to research into the creation of the holiday that I’d literally never given a second thought to before this very moment. Did you know Mother’s Day was born just south of us in Grafton, W.Va.? The city is still home to the International Mother’s Day Shrine. I know I’ve driven through this area on multiple occasions through my travels, none the wiser that the birth of an international phenomenon was only a couple of hours from my backyard. This discovery led to a Google and Wikipedia rabbit hole that I spent researching random and seemingly unconnected topics. But back to Mother’s Day.
My earliest memories of the holiday include handmade cards and crafts carefully brought home from school on my bumpy, rural school bus route. I’m sure my mom still has some of these precious creations tucked in the corners of her home. I distinctly recall a pen I “made” in the second grade. I use the term pen quite loosely, though, because we really wrapped a standard ballpoint with green tape and attached a plastic flower to the non-business end. I know that thing is sitting in a penholder still, despite having dried up years ago.
No matter your connection to the day or the concept of motherhood in general, I hope you can find a way to pay homage to the motherly types in your life. We’ve all had a teacher, mentor, leader, relative or some woman in our life that has inspired us. I encourage you all to take the time to thank this person. I try my best to thank those in my life who I truly appreciate for their deep connections and contributions, but I think we can all always do a little more to spread kindness to those who matter most to us.
We have stories of mothers and strong women in this magazine. We chatted with four South Hills moms that are prominent business owners or leaders. There’s still the stigma and expectation of “having it all,” even if we realistically know that might not be possible. How do they find balance? What drives them? In speaking with them, we hoped to pass along some of their passion to inspire you.
Also in this edition is a look at a local illustrator and her most recent coloring book of women that have done it first. It’s a real message of inspiration if I could ever find one. We also chat with a cancer survivor climbing mountains, metaphorically and literally, who wants to help others do the same. How’s that for a celebration of power and strength?
And now, please indulge me for merely a moment as I give thanks for my own momma on Mother’s Day. Thanks for teaching me strength, lending your ear and watching me shine. Love you forever and always.
To the readers, I hope you tell the ones you love how you feel as often as you can. Take care, stay safe and see you in the next edition.