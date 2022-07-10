Happy summer, y'all!
I've always been more of a fan of fall myself, but there's healing in dancing in the sunlight, swimming and enjoying a choice beverage on my porch with my pup.
This edition focuses on some summer fun just south of the area in Washington County: the DICK'S Sporting Goods PONY League World Series, the Frontier League All-Star Game and the Washington County Agricultural Fair. All three are sure to be a wonderful time, celebrating excellence in baseball and Washington County's agricultural offerings.
But maybe outdoor events aren't your jam, and you need to step back and relax. I know I sure could, and I know I'm not alone.
It seems that everywhere I turn, there's an article about how uniquely terrible and terrifying everything is in the world: war, disease, record temperatures, inflation, political drama. Everyone I chat with has some significant stressor interrupting their lives. People are struggling. It can be so easy to focus on all that's going wrong. But hopefully, you can find some small pockets of joy every day. I know that's what I've been working on as of late, and making sure to remember all the things I'm grateful for.
If you'd like something relaxing, perhaps check out our cover story: Salt of the Earth. This McMurray business features a salt cave with 16 tons of premium Himalayan salt. Salt caves, according to an article from the Cleveland Clinic, have limited research and should not be used in place of traditional medicine. However, supplementing your treatments with a visit to the salt cave can be beneficial, as it can produce an incredibly relaxing and meditative environment.
I'm the kind of person that keeps a Himilayan salt lamp on my desks at both work and home, mostly because I find the soft, warm amber glow soothing. I'm not sure if I believe in any purported healing properties — some people claim that they're cleansing — but they are nice to have around, so no harm, right? I mentioned that having a good time dancing to fun music in beautiful weather is healing, so I guess a pretty rock with a fun light can boost my mood, too. It's the little things in life.
Here's hoping you can find contentment in the little things as well.
If there's something you'd like to see featured in an upcoming edition of this publication, please do not hesitate to reach out. I genuinely love hearing from readers. Your feedback is so appreciated!
Please send questions, comments, or concerns to tthurston@observer-reporter.com or call me at 724-222-2200 ext. 2421.
Until next time, take care and be safe.