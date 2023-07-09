I only vaguely remember my first escape room. I was visiting Orlando on spring break with my now-fiance. This would be our third or fourth trip to Florida, and we’d already done the biggest tourist draws, like Disney and Universal Studios. Each time, we had other random adventures planned on top of our main destination, like ice skating, a trampoline park, and, yes, an escape room. I don’t remember the theme of this one, only that it was just the two of us. How we didn’t end up ripping one another’s heads off so early in our relationship is a testament to both of our puzzle-solving skills. He’s a lifelong video gamer, and I’m incredibly nosy and inquisitive. He’s excellent at math, and I am willing to turn over each piece of furniture in case there’s a clue. Seriously, I’m very persistent. And we’re both way too proud to admit defeat and get trapped. I remember we were down to the wire before we could break out. Since then, we’ve done escape rooms with friends and even played an escape room video game. Imagine my surprise discovering Escape Room South is just up the road from my apartment. As soon as I finished editing the story from our new contributor, Michele Gillis, I dropped the link in the group chat and demanded we schedule a trip immediately. I hope you enjoy this story and more in this edition of South Hills Living.
As always, thank you so much for reading. I recently got another magazine story idea when a reader called the office and suggested it, so I mean it when I say I love hearing from our readers. If you think something might be worth an article, I will absolutely consider it. If you know of a new business, a group doing worthwhile work, a charity with a creative idea or any other feature-worthy effort, I want you to reach out. Call me at 724-222-2200 ext. 2421, or email me at tthurston@observer-reporter.com.
Take care, stay safe and see you in the next edition.
