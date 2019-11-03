Get ready to break out your Santa hats, ugly sweaters, reindeer ties and, for Grateful Dead fans, Jerry Claus shirts.
As November turns into December, the calendar is loaded with holiday celebrations around the South Hills. And whether you’re a “Let It Snow! Let It Snow! Let It Snow!” type or prefer the green, green grass of home, here’s a forecast for all the events:
Fun!
• Mt. Lebanon hosts Lebo Light Night from 6 to 8 p.m. Nov. 21 at Clearview Common, Washington Road and Alfred Street, featuring music and a tree lighting.
• At 6 p.m. Dec. 1, the tree will be lit outside of Peters Township Public Library, 616 E. McMurray Road. Guests are invited into the library afterward for refreshments and visits with Santa.
• For something a bit different, Hogmanay will be celebrated from 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. Dec. 1 at the Oliver Miller Homestead, 1 Stone Manse Drive, South Park Township. The festive Scottish New Year’s celebration features Highland games, Scottish dancers and the preparation of haggis on the open hearth. A program at 3:30 p.m. includes the Hogmanay traditions of the parade of and ode to the haggis, the resolution of debts and first-footing.
• The Municipality of Bethel Park will kick off the holiday season on Dec. 3 with its annual Tree Lighting Ceremony. Festivities begin at 6:45 p.m. at the Bethel Park Community Center, 5151 Park Ave.
• Beverly Bright Night is from 7 to 8 p.m. Dec. 5, with shops open and activities featured in Mt. Lebanon’s Beverly Road Business District.
• South Fayette Township’s Holiday Celebration, presented by Dunkin’ and Washington Financial Bank, is from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Dec. 6. Featured are real-life reindeer, crafts, music, games, food and visits with Santa, who will arrive at 7 to light the tree. The event is at the South Fayette Fire Hall (Cuddy), 661 Millers Run Road.
• Friends of South Park’s sixth annual Light Up Night for the community is at 6 p.m. Dec. 6 at the gazebo on Maple Spring Drive. Santa will arrive at 6:30. Afterward, guests are welcome to the Community House across the street, where Santa will present gift bags to youngsters in attendance.
• Bethel Park Historical Society hosts Breakfast With Santa at 9 a.m. Dec. 7 in the Schoolhouse Arts and History Center, 2600 South Park Road. Mrs. Claus will be riding in on the sleigh, as well.
• Holidays at the C&RC is from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dec. 7 at the Upper St. Clair Community and Recreation Center, 1551 Mayview Road. Enjoy music, sing-alongs and a variety of family activities.
• Peters Creek Historical Society will host its annual Soup’n’Stroll fundraiser from noon to 4:30 p.m. Dec. 8 at the Wright House Museum and Log House, 815 Venetia Road, Peters Township. Featuring various soups homemade by historical society members, the event costs $8 for adults and $5 for children 9 and younger. Guests can tour the Enoch Wright House, built 1815-16, and the authentic 18th-century log house in the backyard.
• The Wesley Family Services Creative Arts Program’s sixth annual Winter Wonderland of holiday fun and music is from 2 to 4 p.m. Dec. 8 at 100 Emerson Lane, Suite 1525, South Fayette Township. RSVP by Dec. 1 to Debra.Whiteford@wfspa.org.
Thank you for Reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.