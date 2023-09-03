“Dance Moms” star Christi Lukasiak understands firsthand how personal and societal pressures can impact self-worth.
“I’ve talked openly about how hard I’ve been on myself and how some of my behaviors on the show had affected me,” Lukasiak, who has appeared in more than 100 “Dance Moms” episodes, said. “I was so closely identified as being a mom on television. Even my chyron on ‘Dance Moms’ read ‘Chloe’s mom.’ I wasn’t identified as my own self. I was always attached to my children. And I think most of us have that.”
As this year’s All For Her keynote speaker, Lukasiak hopes to inspire other women to be their most authentic selves by sharing her personal experiences and focusing on three pillars – practicing self-love, practicing self-care, and having a passion project. All for Her: Inspire, Educate, and Motivate is an annual one-day event designed to focus on women’s health, wellness, well-being, inspiration, and empowerment. This year’s event is scheduled for Oct. 19.
“It’s important that we don’t judge our own self-worth based on others’ opinions,” Lukasiak said. “You need to put yourself first sometimes. It doesn’t make you less of a partner or a parent. It makes you a better example for your children and shows that you place value and importance on yourself. Because if not, we’re just perpetuating that story for the next generation. Especially if we have daughters.”
The reality television alum turned motivational speaker, social media influencer and podcaster now travels across the country to share her message with young women.
“During COVID, I was honored by my sorority (at Gannon University in Erie). I was the featured alumni of the month and asked to talk to the chapter,” she said about her first speaking engagement. “A couple of people posted it to TikTok, and it blew up. Now I’ve talked to over 500 chapters and 30,000 women.”
As a Mars resident, Lukasiak looks forward to being part of an event right in her backyard.
“I’m really excited. There’s a vast array of ages that are going to attend, and I’m looking forward to speaking to my peers – women who are my age, and younger girls, too,” she said.
Lukasiak hopes that attendees walk away from her All For Her workshop knowing that they are enough just as they are.
“You don’t have to prove yourself to anyone,” she said.
All For Her is Thursday, Oct. 19, from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Wilfred R. Cameron Wellness Center in Washington. The event is free and is sponsored by Washington Health Systems and the Observer-Reporter. This year’s speaker sponsor is 84 Lumber Co.
“All For Her perfectly aligns with our goals of providing mental, physical and social health to women in our region. As a founding member, WHS is deeply passionate about this event,” said Stephanie Wagoner, manager of marketing and community relations at WHS. “We care about issues involving women of all ages, and this event is the perfect way for us to give back.”
In its seventh year, All For Her encourages women of any age to feel comfortable, accepted, and knowledgeable about where and how to find resources in their community. One such resource, Dress for Success Pittsburgh, is this year’s nonprofit of choice. Dress for Success Pittsburgh strives to empower women who are entering and returning to the workforce across the region. Serving Allegheny, Butler, Fayette, Washington, and Greene counties, the nonprofit aids roughly 3,500 women each year by providing appropriate employment attire and access to additional resources.
“It is an honor to be recognized. This event helps to raise our visibility in the community and helps us to become more embedded in the fabric of Washington County,” said Tanya Vokes, Dress for Success Pittsburgh CEO. “It’s hard to get exposure, so any chance that we get to let women know we are available to help is always welcome.”
Carole DeAngelo, director of advertising and events for the Observer-Reporter and Herald-Standard, is excited to continue to provide Washington and Greene counties with empowering events.
“Each year, this event grows to be more inclusive and empowering. It doesn’t matter your age; you walk away feeling like you learned or benefitted from the event in some capacity,” she said. “We are elated that Christi is joining us this year. She is going to bring a different perspective to the event, and her topics are very relevant in today’s social climate. We know so many people out there are excited to meet her!”
To learn more about All For Her, visit allforherevent.com.
