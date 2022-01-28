Many people maintain the tradition of creating a resolution to start each new year.
If you’re one of those resolution people, you may have made a pact with yourself in years past to start a new hobby or quit smoking or spend more quality time with friends and family.
I’ve never been one to make a resolution, but after the start to my 2022, I’ll never take one of the most popular ones for granted again.
Getting into better shape is one way many people resolve to start their next revolution around the sun. Being active and athletic has been a significant part of my identity since I can remember. I’m certainly not trying to insinuate I am walking around looking like Mr. Universe era Arnold Schwarzenegger. Still, one of my most fundamental ways to relieve stress is found through working out at my gym six days a week.
When I began having symptoms of COVID-19 the day after Christmas, one of the first sneaking suspicions that came to my mind was that I would be giving up the gym for a while.
I was right.
While my family recovered from our relatively mild coronavirus symptoms, I ended up taking a 16-day hiatus from working out.
Thankfully my wife and I are both vaccinated, boosted and in mostly good shape, so we were able to fight off the virus without too much trouble. Our son is only 3-years-old and is unvaccinated but remained mostly asymptomatic.
We were so fortunate. Scores of people have had their lives irrevocably altered by COVID-19.
With that in mind, I am resolving that, despite our coronavirus fatigue, we all take some simple steps – or make resolutions – to stop the wild spread of the omicron variant.
For those of us who aren’t vaccinated – get the jab. It’s easy, free and an incredibly simple step to ensure your neighbors aren’t being sickened by something you may be unknowingly carrying.
Let’s also resolve ourselves to eat better. My son recently told his Gee Gee that his daddy “loves cookies.”
No doubt, Jack.
My sister-in-law also recently hipped me to spreading peanut butter and Nutella on toast. A snack that unbelievably delicious can’t possibly be all that good for you.
Sugar is a major weakness for me. Cutting out sweets will help me be healthier, lose weight and undoubtedly allow my immune system to continue to fight off infectious diseases.
Lastly, let’s all get more active. Go to the gym, ride a bike, hike, do yoga – whatever floats your boat. It can’t hurt, and getting more active while following U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention safety protocols will make us all feel better and more like our usual selves.
This edition of Mon Valley Magazine includes a story that can help some of the youngsters in the area to that end.
Paul Paterra wrote about Monessen native George Galis who has been teaching the art of boxing to youngsters at the G Force Athletic Club since October. From all accounts, it looks like the kids in the program are having fun and remaining active, which is something we all could benefit from.
Karen Mansfield also wrote in this edition about the Ringgold Harp Ensemble. The devotion of these students to their craft is inspiring. While playing the harp may not necessarily be physically strenuous, it’s important to remain engaged with what we are passionate about as this pandemic slogs on.
So, here’s to resolving to remain healthy in 2022. Thanks for reading.