By Holly Hendershot
When Mabel Jetten came up with the idea for Fruition Bowls and Brews amid the coronavirus pandemic last year she had a specific idea in mind.
“Our vibe here is kind of bohemian meets industrial,” Jetten said of the eatery that opened in December at 78 W. High St. in Waynesburg.
Jetten owns Fruition along with her brother Leandro Culp, of Waynesburg, and Sara Bates, a Greene County native now living in New York. The trio wanted to start an alternative eatery with healthy gluten- and dairy-free options.
Now, a popular spot – not just for young adults and Waynesburg University students, but also local families – Fruition is part of a burgeoning dining scene in the area.
Jetten said she believes what makes Fruition so popular is the healthy food options and new atmosphere.
“We are a fresh new place for people to sit down that’s kind of out of the normal aesthetic,” the Waynesburg resident said.
Fruition serves smoothies made with fruits and almond milk. The eatery also serves bowls including healthy ingredients such as peanut butter, nuts and fruits mixed with almond milk and topped with granola and honey or Nutella drizzle. The restaurant also serves coffee, specialty toast and snacks.
Although Jetten said Fruition got a lot of business from Waynesburg University students, she believes her eatery will continue to bustle in the summer, as most of its offerings are cold and perfect for hot days.
Another hotspot in the county is Kiln to Table, which has been open since 2019. Groups of friends can be seen hanging out inside or at the business’s outdoor seating areas year-round.
Jennifer Adamson, owner of the business and a Waynesburg resident, said what makes Kiln to Table so attractive is that most of its food is made from scratch, including a popular Reuben sandwich and milkshake syrups. At 352 S. Richhill St. in Waynesburg, Kiln to Table’s location also makes for a quiet atmosphere away from main roads.
Waynesburg resident Lori Davis frequents Kiln to Table. She said she often bringing friends and neighbors to the eatery with her and likes the peaceful location and familiar faces.
“Almost always you see someone you know,” she said. “It’s become a gathering place.”
One unique aspect of Kiln to Table is that the food is served in pottery made through Adamson’s adjacent studio of the same name.
The decorations in the eatery all fit the theme, with paintings of pottery being made on the wall and plants in pottery mugs on each table.
Adamson said Kiln to Table is a popular place for business meetings and is rented out for other occasions on days it is not serving food.
During the school season, about 20% of Kiln To Table’s customers are students from the university, Adamson said.
Waynesburg resident Kristy Vliet, owner of 5 Kids Kandy, said her customers consist mostly of High Street employees. Located at 78 E. High St. in Waynesburg, the combined eatery and shop attracts many who work in the county’s office buildings, Waynesburg Borough police station and Greene County Courthouse down the street.
In addition to being a popular location to hold one-on-one business meetings and to do work at during the day, Vliet said 5 Kids Kandy also attracts families with children after school and during the summers.
Vliet said she believes what makes her business unique is the gift shop, which has items for both children and adults. She said she likes to keep the food and shop items distinctive.
“We have a little bit of everything,” she said of her business, which has been open for seven years. “We have food, ice cream, coffee, chocolates and we have gifts, so if somebody needs a last-minute unique kind of gift, they can run in and get that while they are getting ice cream or eating their lunch.”
Jennifer Koolen, of Waynesburg, works at the county office building across the street from the eatery and said she goes there just about every day for lunch. She said she appreciates the convenience and the great service.
“She makes you feel like you’re at home,” Koolen said. “And there isn’t anything she makes that I don’t love.”
A new Chick-Fil-A opened May 27 at the edge of Waynesburg University’s campus near the Rudy Marisa Field House at 61 N. Washington St.
Stacey Brodak, Waynesburg University’s vice president for institutional advancement and university relations, said she believes the newly opened location will quickly add to the area’s list of hangouts.
“Our students are thrilled and are looking forward to having a Chick-fil-A on campus,” she said just prior to its opening. “Chick-fil-A is beloved by kids and adults alike. We are pleased to be able to offer this family-friendly dining option to our local community.”