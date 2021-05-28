By Kate Gross
Jason Mendicino’s newest restaurant, Kodiax Bar & Grill in Charleroi, has something for everyone.
Axe throwing and concession stand? Barbecue pit and cornhole? Drinks by a waterfall?
It’s all there. And of course, if you want a standard restaurant experience, there’s that too.
Kodiax is unique because “it’s more of a complex than a typical restaurant,” Mendicino said.
“I wanted to create an entertainment complex in Mon Valley,” he said. “A lot of the axe throwing places don’t have liquor licenses or a full-fledged restaurant attached to them. Kodiax is a one-stop shop for everything.”
Opened in May, the facility has already created numerous jobs in the area.
“We’ve hired 50 employees already, and we only just opened,” Mendicino says.
The theme of “something for everyone” extends to the decor and layout of the complex.
The theme is rustic, yet comfortable.
The main building, which houses the original restaurant and bar, is set up like a lodge. Taxidermy mounts, a large central fireplace and mantle made from hand-hewed wood from a tree on the 1.5 acre property create a definitive atmosphere that’s both impressive and welcoming. The large outdoor patio, with seating for at least 80 people, houses a covered bar and waterfall. The axe barn will open in late June and feature ten throwing lanes and its own concession area, with menu items like pizza, nachos, ice cream, popcorn and draft beer.
Open from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. daily, Kodiax is in the process of adding a breakfast menu to its bill of fare. Already popular menu items include Steak on a Stone, a 10-oz sirloin that comes out on a lava rock, allowing patrons to slice and sear it at the table, and a variety of fried chicken sandwiches. There are also entree salads and pastas, 12 beers on tap and a fully stocked liquor shelf with barrel-aged bourbon and other high-end spirits.
Mendicino, who owns Sonny’s Prime in Belle Vernon, wanted a different feel for Kodiax, and has thoughtfully varied the menu here to reflect that difference. As the world begins to slowly open back up again, Kodiax Bar and Grill sounds like a perfect reunion venue for friends and family, offering good times and good food for all.