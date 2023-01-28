Winter months have been a bit warmer for folks as a result of a program through the Monessen Community Development Corporation.
“Yarn for Yinzers” involves people dropping off yarn at the Monessen Public Library for those so inclined to make hats, scarves and gloves for someone who may need such items.
“There’s a box in the lobby for people to either donate yarn or they can take yarn and go home and make hats, scarves, gloves or winter wear of any kind,” explained Matthew Shorraw of the Monessen Community Development Corporation. “We just ask that they bring what they make back and put it in the box so that people who need it can come in and grab it. We’re going to try to keep it going all winter.”
Shorraw explained the program came about when he realized he had a lot of yarn at his home, as did many people that he knew, not being utilized.
“We figured this would put it to good use and hopefully help some people that might need some extra help,” he said. “People can be creative with what they make. It’s a good thing all around.”
The program began in early November, and there has been a steady flow of people dropping off yarn, others picking up those donations, making winter accessories and anyone who needs it collecting an article of clothing to wear made with love by a neighbor.
“A lot of people have been dropping things off,” said Darlene Grogan, circulation clerk at the library. “They come in and pick up the yarn and then drop the item off (that they made with the yarn).”
Karen Cosner, another circulation clerk, said the items on hand now pale in comparison to what has been available, but there are still articles at the library at 326 Donner Ave.
“There were stacks of little afghans and scarves and hats,” she said. “It comes, and it goes. In the beginning, there were several big bags.”
“As you can see from what we have left, people have taken a lot of it,” Grogan added. “That table would be completely full.”
Dave Zilka, library director, said Yarn for Yinzers has been good for the community and the library.
“It’s a very positive action for the community to have,” Zilka said. “It’s shown to be positive since we’ve had people come in and take the stuff and people come in and bring the yarn. It’s an ongoing process that has been utilized. It’s showing that it was a good idea to do it”.
Before Christmas, Zilka’s mother, Pauline, brought in a bag full of hats that she crocheted.
“She’s a long-time crocheter, and she had stuff that she had done in the past and was just sitting at her house,” Zilka said. “When we started, she said, ‘do you want to take all of the stuff I have here that I’m not using?’ and we took it from the house.”
The Monessen Community Development Corporation was founded in 1987 and falls under the umbrella of the Mon Valley Initiative in Homestead, which works to improve the lives of people in the Mon Valley area by helping rebuild community infrastructure and connecting employers to people seeking new jobs and careers.
One such program in Monessen was the conversion of the old Eisenberg’s Department Store into an apartment complex in 2017.
This is the first time the organization has embarked upon Yarn for Yinzers, but it has been involved in other charitable endeavors in the past, such as a coat drive leading into the holiday season.
“Our community development corporation is trying to find more ways to be visible in the community,” Shorraw said. “This is a pretty easy way to do that.”
Shorraw said kids seem to have the most significant need for this winter weather clothing.
“Kids outgrow things all the time,” he said. “If a kid gets new gloves or a scarf, I’m sure that would help parents a lot. I know there’s a need. Winter Wear is expensive.”
Yarn can be dropped off, or items can be picked up during the library’s hours, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday and Tuesday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.
“They can ask someone at the desk, they’re all aware of the program, and they can help them,” Shorraw said.
“I think it’s been a wonderful project,” Cosner said. “When you think of all of the stuff that’s out there, this is perfect. I think it made everybody feel good. I hope they do it again next year.”
