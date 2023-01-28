She has stood the test of time, having brought joy to the hearts of many and an equal number of smiles to the faces of vacationers and travelers.
Joan Haddad Rakosky, the owner of All Seasons Travel in Charleroi, is a veteran travel agent.
In an age when online business is prevalent, Rakosky wins customers with her personal, one-on-one approach. She sends them on wonderful, organized and stress-free trips and gains their trust and friendship.
“My big thing is customer service,” Rakosky said. “I provide the best customer service I can. I’ve been able to maintain my clientele.
“In my opinion, since the pandemic, I think a travel agent is more necessary. I am their advocate. I can help them with delays or cancellations. They have me to make changes, adjust.
“In the recent problem with flight delays and cancellations with Southwest Airlines, people who booked on their own truly were stuck. Try to get a hold of someone if you were not using a travel agent. Good luck.”
Lori and Bruce Wald work through Rakosky when planning a vacation.
On one vacation, after not flying for nine years, the Walds were ready to depart, and their flight was canceled.
Bruce Wald said Rakosky literally switched three flights – those of others in their traveling party – and avoided what could have been a mess and even canceled the trip because of her experience, connections and business savvy.
“She saved the vacation,” Bruce Wald said. “Eight of us were starting a flight out west by connecting in Chicago. It’s a relationship factor and a trust factor. When you travel, you’re not in complete control. If something goes wrong, Joan is there to help. She helps see the plans through.
“She’s good, and she eases our minds. She has it down to a T. I would think when businesses take a trip or even a leisure trip, you want it to be as smooth as possible. Joan makes it as smooth as possible.”
In today’s world, travel agents work to keep existing customers and cultivate new ones.
Planning a trip is time-consuming and can be a complicated process. Using a travel agent typically simplifies the customer process while adding value through consultation services and entire travel packages. Agents may book flights, cruises, rental cars and hotels, as well as resort stays and events.
The agents appeal to and cater to a large demographic, serving individuals and corporations. Some specialize in leisure travel, business trips or location-specific journeys to Europe, Africa or Asia.
“Destination weddings are popular. Large family vacations are increasing in popularity,” Rakosky said.
Travel agents use computers but converse directly with airlines, cruise lines, resorts and rental companies to secure travel arrangements for their customers.
Rakosky conducts a lot of research, including information on weather conditions, travel advisories and required documents for a specific destination. Agents also are alerted to the news around the world for safety issues.
Rakosky has 45 years of experience in the business. She broke in with the former Royal Travel that existed near the Meadows Racetrack and was owned by Roy Davis, a well-known and respected standardbred owner with many huge stakes winning horses.
“I was a gopher at first,” said Rakosky, who started there in February 1978. “I worked my way up to general manager in five years.”
She purchased All Seasons Travel in the early 1990s.
“The industry certainly changed over the years,” she said. “I was determined to keep it going. I elected to ride the wave.”
Perhaps Rakosky’s longest customer is harness racing ambassador and all-time great track announcer Roger Huston.
“I travel all over the world, and Joan makes it easy for me,” Huston said. “She finds the best possible routes, the best possible airlines and always has my best interests at heart. She gets my tickets arranged and makes my schedule fit.
“She’s booked trips to Sweden, Finland, Norway, Manchester, England and Canada. We took a group to Hawaii in 1983 through the old Meadows Racing Network through Royal Travel. Her work and planning made it work and so easy. Joan always makes it easy.”
