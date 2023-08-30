The idea of having a surgical procedure can give even the bravest patient anxiety. One of the goals of Spartan Health Surgicenter in Monongahela is to not only give top-notch care but also to alleviate stress and provide a convenient, comfortable environment for patients and their families. "A great community asset," says Walt Henry, Spartan Health's executive administrator, when describing the surgery center. "We're in the corner of four counties where it's easy for people to get to us from Washington, Westmoreland, Allegheny, as well as Fayette County." Spartan Health Surgicenter is a same-day ambulatory surgery center that's licensed under the federal government. The Joint Commission-accredited ambulatory surgery center offers high-quality outpatient surgical care in a personalized, comfortable environment.
Spartan Health Surgicenter opened in 2005 and provides three spacious operating rooms with state-of-the-art equipment, two procedure rooms, private pre-operative and recovery areas and a family consultation center. Its convenient location draws physicians and medical professionals who would otherwise not be accessible to the Mon Valley community. It provides treatment by specialists in colon and rectal surgery, gastroenterology, general surgery, orthopedics, podiatry and ear, nose and throat. "We are able to help so many people with cases such as eye surgery, which includes cataracts and glaucoma, and we even do corneal transplants," says Henry. "And the second big category is gastro procedures such as colonoscopy and endoscopy." Spartan Health also offers patients non-surgical procedures such as pain injections. "Also, these are some very sophisticated procedures that have been (Food and Drug Administration) and Medicare approved," Henry adds. "One is called MILD — minimally invasive lumbar decompression that's technically not considered surgery but is incredibly important as a possible alternative to surgery or more invasive procedures and can provide patients with relief from lower back pain." With statistics showing most people will have back pain at some time in their lives, procedures like MILD are an important option. "The idea is to treat it as conservatively as possible," Henry adds. "We have board-certified physicians who do these procedures."
