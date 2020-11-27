By Francesca Sacco
When Jim McDonough opened The Early Bird Diner in Donora, he was hoping to reinvigorate his hometown.
“The town was empty,” McDonough, who is also Donora’s mayor, said. “People kept asking why we didn’t have certain things. This is my hometown and I wanted to see it grow again. So my wife, Angela, and I said we’re just going to do it.”
Using old fashioned diners that they’d visit on their vacations as their model, the McDonough’s restored the old Costa’s Restaurant at 522 McKean Ave.
“We worked day and night for almost two years,” McDonough said. “We tried to keep it as original as we could. The counter still has wear marks from the 30s. It’s got a Norman Rockwell feel.”
After a major renovation that included new floors, new equipment and reupholstering the existing booths, they opened in June 2019. They quickly became a mecca for people in the Mon Valley looking for a homecooked meal and a familiar atmosphere.
“That’s what we’re building on. Camaraderie, good food, good prices and a great atmosphere,” he said. “People want to stay close to home.”
All of their food is made in-house and cooked to order. McDonough said they offer huge portions at an affordable price. Their menu features breakfast, lunch and dinner options. Favorites include their BLT topped with four thick slices of bacon, their homemade meatloaf, hot turkey sandwich and fish sandwich. Their breakfast go-to is the Early Bird, a hardy offering of eggs, meat, hash browns and toast.
Weekends tend to be busy, and customers can expect a slight wait, but McDonough said you can’t rush good food.
“Eggs take as long as they take,” he said. “I hold nothing more than 10 minutes.”
Since the diner opened, McKean Avenue has really come alive. The couple has purchased other buildings nearby, and Angela’s antique store, Junk and Disorderly, is next door. In October, the couple opened The Early Bird Bakery, which flanks the diner on the opposite side. Their sweet treats, like cannoli, cupcakes, turnovers, pies and more, are regularly displayed on the diner’s counters.
“You can find recipes here that you won’t find anywhere else. We’ve got shoofly pie, buttermilk pie and apricot pie,” he said. “Our cinnamon rolls are huge. They’re six inches across.”
The bakery’s menu changes daily, so if be sure to ask for the daily special.
“We make whatever our hearts desire that day,” McDonough said. “So if you find we don’t have something that speaks to you that day, check back.”
The diner’s roomy layout and large booths easily accommodate big groups, and McDonough is happy to host groups and clubs (booked in advance).
While the pandemic has created some challenges for the couple, the old school diner has continued to thrive. So much that the McDonoughs are looking to expand across the Mon Valley in the future.
“We’re really trying hard and learning as we go,” McDonough said.
“This is something that we always wanted to do. We love our community and fellow businesses. They’re mainstays, and it’s nice to be a part of that.”