Roller skating has returned to Donora and has done so in a big way.
Roll ‘R’ Way Donora Skating Center opened on Nov. 4 and was greeted by a long line of people waiting to get into the rink at 590 Galiffa Drive. There was another line of people looking to get in the next night.
“We were very happy with the opening,” said Frank Quintin Jr., owner of Roll ‘R’ Way. “We had good crowds. As the word gets out, I think we’ll get a lot more people in the door.”
Quintin purchased the former Valley Skating Center earlier this year, built in 1983 by the Shoup family. However, Linda Shoup Miner, the facility’s owner, said it was time to move on, and since none of her offspring was interested in operating the business, it was sold.
For Quintin, a York resident, it’s another step in expanding the family operation throughout the Commonwealth. There already are Roll ‘R’ Way rinks in York and Chambersburg.
Excitement was prevalent at Roll ‘R’ Way Donora throughout its opening weekend as folks of all ages came by to get on skates and roll around the rink.
Those folks included some who spent many years at the old rink and were impressed by its new incarnation.
“I love it. They brought life back to the building,” said Jeannie Bruce of Monessen, who brought her son James Freshwater to the rink. “It’s going to bring a lot of enjoyment back to the valley.”
Eye-popping decorations stuck out to Marci Trussel of Bentley.
“The decorations are really nice,” she said, adding that being back at the rink brought back memories for her. “The floor is absolutely amazing. It’s a lot better than it was before. It’s more up-to-date.”
Taylor Knudson, of Eighty Four, was at the skating center Nov. 5 with her husband Trevor and daughter Ryleigh, 7.
“I actually really like this place,” she said as she took a break between spins on skates. “I used to come here all the time with my kids. This is way better than what it was. It’s cleaner. It looks fresher. It’s way better. I’ve had a great time.”
Ryleigh’s impression of the rink was that it was “cool.”
“I like the neon,” she said, especially impressed with the painting of a tiger on the wall.
Cool also was the word used by Charlie Brunk, 11, in town from Ohio visiting family members.
Quintin does think people will be impressed with what they see.
“They can expect the nicest rink in Pennsylvania,” he said. “They can expect lots of black lights, lots of good music, lots of good food. It’s a great family atmosphere.”
His brother, Will Medina, is the vice president of Roll ‘R’ Way and will be the on-site manager at the Donora skating center, saying he’s moved his family to Donora.
“It’s going great,” Medina said. “We’ve booked a lot of parties, had a great opening day. It’s been nice to start to integrate myself into the community. This is going to be home for a long time. That’s what Roll ‘R’ Way stands for. This is family. Being involved in the community of all three locations is an integral part of what we stand for.”
The family has a long history in the skating rink business, owning facilities in York since 1969.
“Before I could walk, I was on skates,” Quintin said. “My walker had little Fisher Price skates on it.”
Quintin owned a construction business for about 10 years, but the skating game called him back about five years ago.
“I’m doing what I love,” he said. “Ever since I was a little kid, I never wanted to be a fireman or a superhero. I wanted to own a skating rink. It was always my dream. I love being around the people and impacting people’s lives. When you do what you love, you never have to work a day in your life.”
Roll ‘R’ Way will offer mainly skating at first, along with an arcade, but Quintin said he has big plans for the future.
“God willing, and if the money is right, we’ll be able to do some really big things and incorporate making this into a fun center down the line,” he said.
Quintin also hopes Roll ‘R’ Way Donora will eventually be a place for folks to play pickleball.
Something that can be expected at Roll ‘R’ Way – concerts.
One is already on the schedule. Nickelodeon star That Girl Lay Lay is set to appear on Jan. 21.
“We just had her in York,” Quintin said. “We sold it out. We have a nice, beautiful stage built in here for performances. That’s something different than skating we’re going to be doing off the bat. The concerts are going to be amazing.”
Quintin admitted he didn’t know much about Donora before seeing the rink on sale, but he has been impressed with the borough.
“For them to embrace us the way they have been has been great,” Quintin said. “We’ve been getting nothing but love, and it feels really good.”
Don Pavelko, mayor of Donora, said he is thrilled Roll ‘R’ Way has come to the borough.
“They seem to have a plan,” he said. “It’s a whole different look. It’s going to bring people into town. This might be the perfect opportunity to shed a better light on Donora and maybe start attracting people.”
Several specials are planned at Roll ‘R’ Way that are very affordable.
Sundays from 1-5 p.m. are Family Fun Day, which allows a family of six or less to get in for $15.
Folks can get in for $1 on the first Thursday of every month, and the last Thursday of every month is called Skate the Date. For example, if the date of that Thursday is the 27th of the month, it will cost just 27 cents to get in that night.
There are also Two for Tuesday, in which it will cost just $2 to get in for a skate from 6-8 p.m.
Other public skate hours will be 6-8 p.m. on Thursday, 6-10 p.m. on Friday, Saturday from 1-5 p.m. and 8-12 p.m. and 1-5 p.m. on Sunday. The facility also can be rented out for private parties of unlimited guests for $300.
“Our goal is to make sure everybody gets to roller skate,” Quintin said. “We want to make sure everybody gets to come into this place and enjoy what me and my family have put together.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.