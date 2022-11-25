Though it has been said all good things come to an end, don't tell the ladies of the Monessen Court #776 Catholic Daughters of the Americas.
Monessen Court #776 held its 100th-anniversary celebration Oct. 16 at the Epiphany of Our Lord Church with Rev. Michael J. Crookston, celebrant and pastor of Epiphany of our Lord Roman Catholic Church, Monessen, and court chaplain.
The local chapter hosted a reception and luncheon in the church hall that day.
Members of the court planned the luncheon and decorated the church hall with a theme of sunflowers.
Court Monessen #776 was instituted by Court Donora #372 on Dec. 10, 1922.
The Catholic Daughters of the Americas was formed in 1903 — one of the oldest and largest organizations of Catholic women in the Americas. CDA provides local spirituality, sharing and activity under the national organization's support. Members donate to charities, administer scholarship programs and strive "to be helping hands where there is pain, poverty, sorrow or sickness."
"Some people might wonder how we got to this point, through wars, depression, pandemic," said Debbie Genemore, court regent. "It's a club that's held together through God's love and support of the Blessed Mother's guidance.
"It's tough because it's hard to get young people interested. Here in Monessen, we have a group of women who, while getting older, remain committed to the organization. While other courts have gone away and others are moving that way, we are fortunate to have dedicated servants to this organization."
Members of the organization presented history books at tables throughout the hall featuring memorabilia and scrapbooks filled with certificates, newspaper clippings and other items.
Genemore said sunflowers were selected because of their beauty, strength, and source of joy, as well as their symbolism as a seed of life and food.
"See the sun," Genemore said. "Stand tall and find the light." She added that Pat Godla, court secretary, came up with the sunflower theme.
Melody Yeardie, district deputy, said, "not many courts make it to this milestone. It's a big accomplishment."
The Catholic Daughters support the Catholic Church, the clergy and various educational and charitable causes. Historically, the organization
has been interested in helping physically and mentally disabled children, unwed mothers, the disenfranchised and those in need.
According to reports, the struggle for membership has been a progressive issue. The Order is open to any Catholic woman over 18. The Order reached 170,000 members in 1928. Membership reached 215,000 in the late 1960s but declined to 174,103 by 1979. In the late 1980s, it was down to 170,000. In 2012, it was reported that there were 75,000 members in about 1,250 courts in 45 states across the country and in Puerto Rico, Mexico, Guam and the Virgin Islands.
"I think the Catholic Daughters of the Americas' presence in the community behooves charity and doing for others," said Rev. Crookston.
"The organization is not a parish organization but a national organization. They primarily utilize our facilities. Through the years, they've been able to survive through the ups and downs. These ladies have worked to maintain what has been built here in Monessen."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.