The Mon Valley will once again be filled with holiday cheer now that the COVID Grinch won’t be stealing the Christmas spirit like it had the past couple of seasons.
Small businesses in towns all along the Monongahela River are opening their doors for what is expected to be a busy shopping season.
And as usual, area chambers of commerce are urging people to “shop local” to help out the mom-and-pop stores that dot the valley.
“We’re always big advocates for buying local, shopping local,” said Leanna Spada, executive director of the Mon Valley Regional Chamber of Commerce. “We’re telling shoppers to remember the small town stores that (sell) unique gifts compared to the big box stores while also putting dollars back into our communities.”
The Mon Valley Regional Chamber is based in Charleroi but offers support to businesses in towns all along the river in Allegheny, Fayette, Washington and Westmoreland counties. Spada is hopeful that with the worst of the pandemic seemingly behind us, people will feel comfortable returning to in-store shopping, which is vital to small businesses.
“This season is going to bring a lot, hopefully. A real increase in small shopping,” she said. “It’s going that way, and we hope it will continue to and stay on that trajectory for people thinking small again.”
That’s also what Monongahela Area Chamber of Commerce Director LJ Kahl is seeing just down the river in Monongahela. The town recently held its Light Up Night celebration and once again put up the “Santa House” on Main Street, with Santa Claus making an appearance each Saturday through Dec. 17.
“People are much more comfortable being around other people,” Kahl said. “I think the businesses are cautiously optimistic.”
But while the pandemic seems to be in the rearview mirror, small businesses are now facing headwinds from inflation. Still, both Spada and Kahl think shoppers are eager to get out and spend money this holiday season.
“Things haven’t been going great considering people’s personal budgets and disposable income,” Kahl said. “But people are still shopping, so it’s the goal of the Chamber with Light Up Night and making it comfortable to come back out and see that there’s a nice selection of shops in town.”
Spada said their regional chamber in Charleroi is also offering fun events, like a bus tour around the region to encourage small-town shopping. Last year, the tour brought along 80 people and generated $14,000 in sales, she said.
“I always tell (business owners) to hang in there. I know it’s a tough time, and things are harder than normal … but I think a lot of our local artisans that make their own things and bring some unique ideas to the gift-shopping season are right here in your own town,” Spada said. “Hang in there, and if there is any way, we can help.”
She also thinks the Mon Valley offers plenty of unique towns and people, making it a hidden jewel in Western Pennsylvania.
“Hey, don’t forget about us,” Spada said. “We’ve got some neat things in the Mon Valley.”
