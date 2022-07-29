On July 2, the Monongahela Aquatorium kicked off its 2022 summer concert season with Rhyme & Reason, featuring Lee Alverson as Elton John. The opener marked the 10th year of concerts at the 3,700 bleacher seat outdoor amphitheater.

While the season schedule once featured as many as 13 bands in the summer series, this year, eight acts will take to the stage through August 20, when John Fish and BowieLive finish the season.

A note on comments

Our current commenting system, The World Table, is shutting down effective July 31. Ahead of then, we'll be transitioning to a new commenting system that will only require your subscriber credentials to log in. We'll be testing and deploying this new system in the coming days. Please email webmaster@observer-reporter.com or call 724-222-2200 ext. 2421 with any questions or concerns. Thanks for reading and commenting!

Tags

See what people are talking about at The Community Table!

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. If you have a subscription, please Log In.

Sign Up
Log In