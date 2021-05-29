By Scott Beveridge
BROWNSVILLE – Visitors to “Maria’s Lovers” house in Brownsville will step into the World War II era, the time period of a Hollywood movie that made it an offbeat tourist destination.
The house and its dizzying high perch above the Monongahela River featured prominently in the movie about a lovelorn young woman whose high school sweetheart returns from the war with post-traumatic stress disorder.
“They’re going to step into the movie,” said Stephen Beckman, a Philadelphia investor whose company rescued the house at 208 Bank St.
The 1984 movie was largely filmed in the Brownsville area, taking advantage of its time-stood-still appearance and the foggy river valley.
Filmed by Russian director Andrei Konchalovsky, it also starred Robert Mitchum, John Savage and Keith Carradine and featured John Goodman in a bit part.
The film struck a chord with local people because it spoke to experiences many people shared in the Mon Valley after their loved ones returned home from war with mental health concerns, said Barb Peffer, a Brownsville councilwoman.
“To see a house (Beckman) bought being brought to life in my hometown is inspiring,” Peffer said.
The century-old house had been long abandoned and covered in weeds and vines when it was purchased by his company, Iroquois Properties, for $2,000 from Fayette County.
Beckman said volunteers, a substantial cash investment and cooperation from local government made the restoration happen.
“This will be a showpiece,” he said as workers applied finishing touches to the house in anticipation of a possible opening in May.
The house will be marketed for short-term stays and smaller events.
The house has all modern conveniences and a second-floor bedroom with a secret door to the attic. The attic will serve as a game room through the door disguised as a bookcase.
It will be decorated by Antiques on Broad, a store next door to the house.
“A lot of people are excited and want to know when it’s reopening,” Brownsville councilwoman Beth Kendall Bock said.
Various items in the decor will be available for purchase, including a locally-produced line of soaps.
“You can take a piece of ‘Maria’s Lovers’ house home with you,” Beckman said.
For more information visit, marialovershouse.com