Alcohol, in all its varied forms, has served as a social lubricant since the dawn of humanity. Though brewing methods and bars may change, there’s something universal about a group of friends, coworkers, neighbors, strangers, celebrants, co-commiserators and all manner of people coming together for a pint.
A toast to celebrate life’s milestones or a comfort to wallow in one’s thoughts, beer is one of the oldest and most popular alcoholic drinks worldwide. It’s also the third most popular drink, behind only water and tea.
As we look at today’s trends in beer, let us too glance back in time at a pub just north of the area.
The following collection of photograph negatives dates back to January 1941 from a beer parlor in Ambridge. Photographed by John Vachon, steelworkers gather together to play cards and drink together in a neighborhood joint. The exact location and names of those pictured have not been documented.
