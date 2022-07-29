What started as “the coolest things ever” has become a passion for Giana Theakston.
A recent Belle Vernon Area High School graduate, Theakston, who will turn 18 years old in August, is a barrel racer.
Her love of horses and riding started when she was “three or four years old.”
“My mom (Alecia Opalinski) worked with horses,” Theakston said. “I was interested. My aunt Cindy had horses, and I just fell in love. Honestly, I thought being around horses was the coolest thing ever.”
Theakston has had two horses – her current one Doc Boone Stiletto (known in the barn as Stella), and her former one, Blizzard, which she gifted to a younger girl.
While Theakston has lived in Elizabeth, Charleroi, Monessen and Belle Vernon, she has found a home in the barn and on the local circuit.
“I just really like being around horses and competition,” Theakston said. “My favorite part of this is just spending time with my horse and seeing what we can accomplish.
“I like to ride her (Stella) every day. But I give her two days off (training) a week.”
When Theakston isn’t riding Stella, she’s caring for her and hanging out with her.
They enjoy fun times in the barn.
“We have amazing times in the barn,” Theakston said. “We enjoy practicing together.”
Barrel racing is a rodeo event in which a horse and rider attempt to run a cloverleaf pattern around preset barrels in the fastest time. Though both sexes compete at amateur and youth levels, it is typically a women’s event in collegiate and professional ranks.
It requires a combination of the horse’s athletic ability and the horsemanship skills of a rider to safely and successfully maneuver the horse around three barrels placed in a triangle pattern within a large arena.
In addition to being part of most rodeos, barrel racing is also included at gymkhana or “O-Mok-See” events, which are generally amateur competitions open to riders of all ages and abilities. In amateur competition, other related speed events (such as keyhole race and pole bending) may be added. Barrel racing at this level is usually an event in which riders are grouped by age. Also, there are open barrel racing jackpots – some open to all contestants no matter their age or gender.
“It takes an emotional toll on you,” Theakston said of the sport. “Not every day is going to be easy. Horses are like humans. They have their own emotions, and when they don’t feel like working, they will give you a hard time. They will push you to do better, and you will get discouraged and lose confidence.
“There’s a lot of ups and downs with riding horses. When they are athletes, they are going to be sore. They are going to feel great one day and off the next. But the best part about all of that is whenever you see (and realize) the outcome of all your hard work. It’s an amazing feeling.
“It also takes a lot of time and repetition. And you must put the work into the horse, or the horse will not do it for you.”
Theakston explained that Stella is a “2D and 3D horse” and that the two recently placed third in 3D in a recent local show.
Theakston and Stella recently participated in a rodeo at Hollywood Casino at the Meadows.
“It was super fun,” Theakston said. “It (was) a little different from the shows I usually do. It was a rodeo. So, there was bull riding and roping and team roping and barrel racing.
“The ground is a lot different (at The Meadows) from the (typical) shows I attend. There was a lot more excitement at the rodeos. More people come to watch. Competitors must dress differently from the normal local jackpot I go to. You must wear a cowboy hat and a button-down, long-sleeve shirt, jeans, boots and a belt.”
The divisions of barrel racing are 1D, 2D, 3D and 4D. These are divisions in the format of 4D barrel racing. Between them, there is a clear separation, even though all entrants participate in one race. Each of the four divisions is determined by time brackets. The participant who showed the best result determines the further division indicators of the divisions.
“It’s cool to get ribbons and have success together,” Theakston said. “We do a lot of fun shows.”
Theakston’s most difficult task is “balance,” she explained.
“When you’re going around the barrels, if your butt is not planted, it can be trouble,” which could lead to being thrown or losing control of the horse.
“You don’t want to be pulling on the reins all the time,” Theakston said. “How would you like having a metal piece in your mouth (like the horse does) and someone pulling on it all the time?”
Theakston added that she and Stella typically compete “every other Tuesday” at Cox Arena in Monongahela.
“It’s nice and close,” she said.
Theakston and Stella also compete at Waynesburg Fairgrounds, Blacksville, West Virginia and Penland Arena in Mercer County – about two hours away.
“My next goal would be to get into a (barrel racing) series,” Theakston said. “And win a belt buckle.”
She explained that being part of a series would allow her to see where she and Stella’s point total could place them.
Winning a division would be, “well, one of the coolest things ever.”