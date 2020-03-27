We’ve reached into our archive to pull some interesting shots of the Historic Church of St. Peter.
It is the oldest continuously operating parish in Western Pennsylvania and was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 1980.
The Catholic Irish settlers decided to build a church the same as other religious groups in the area.
To show wealth and power, they chose to locate the church so it overlooked the town and could be seen from almost anywhere.
They used rough river rock and depicted local history in the stained glass windows, which feature 32 different shades of blue.