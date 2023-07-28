This edition highlights the immigrants that make the Mon Valley the vibrant, diverse region it is today. Mary Kay Zuravleff’s newest book is mainly set in Marianna and is loosely based on her family and their stringent religion. The Old Believers, a Russian Orthodox sect, saw their ways as the one true church. Zuravleff heard stories of her ancestors but didn’t see any media representing them.

“I’d been hearing stories about them all my life, but I could not find my people on the bookshelf, Old Believer Russian Orthodox who consider theirs the one true church,” she told Dave Zuchowski.

