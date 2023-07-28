This edition highlights the immigrants that make the Mon Valley the vibrant, diverse region it is today. Mary Kay Zuravleff’s newest book is mainly set in Marianna and is loosely based on her family and their stringent religion. The Old Believers, a Russian Orthodox sect, saw their ways as the one true church. Zuravleff heard stories of her ancestors but didn’t see any media representing them.
“I’d been hearing stories about them all my life, but I could not find my people on the bookshelf, Old Believer Russian Orthodox who consider theirs the one true church,” she told Dave Zuchowski.
Zuravleff will visit the Marianna library on October 18 for a reading, discussion and signing.
Our cover story features Domenico’s on Grand, named for Domenico Antonio Mendicino, an Italian immigrant that brought his recipes and love of cooking along with him. Mendicino’s great-grandson owns the establishment, an homage to his heritage with modern twists.
And finally, this year, Rostraver Township’s 250th-anniversary celebration is being held in conjunction with the National Night Out, a community-police awareness-raising event held on the first Tuesday of August. Read about the events planned and some of the area’s historic highlights in our story from John Sacco.
As always, thank you so much for reading. Feel free to call me at 724-222-2200 ext. 2421 or email me at tthurston@observer-reporter.com with ideas or suggestions.
Take care, stay safe and see you in the next edition.
