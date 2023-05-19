We’ve got a batch of fun stories for you in this magazine edition, including our cover story all about The Cheesecake Fairy. I’d heard of Jennifer Melnick Carota’s business, seeing her culinary on social media or at various community events. Still, I hadn’t tried her single-serve selections. Now, the next time I see them, I know I’ll have to grab one for myself.

In college, I had a friend that was the master of cheesecake. We could count on Eugene to make something delicious for every potluck and party. He loved to experiment with different flavors, much like Carota. I remember one birthday, I lamented that I’d never had friends throw me a birthday party, just smaller family gatherings growing up. During a meeting for the student organization I led, they surprised me with my very own chocolate-flavored cheesecake, with a symbol from my favorite video game carved on the top. When I think of cheesecake, I’ll never forget Eugene and his kindness, how much a simple baked good made me feel so loved and appreciated.

