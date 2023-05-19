We’ve got a batch of fun stories for you in this magazine edition, including our cover story all about The Cheesecake Fairy. I’d heard of Jennifer Melnick Carota’s business, seeing her culinary on social media or at various community events. Still, I hadn’t tried her single-serve selections. Now, the next time I see them, I know I’ll have to grab one for myself.
In college, I had a friend that was the master of cheesecake. We could count on Eugene to make something delicious for every potluck and party. He loved to experiment with different flavors, much like Carota. I remember one birthday, I lamented that I’d never had friends throw me a birthday party, just smaller family gatherings growing up. During a meeting for the student organization I led, they surprised me with my very own chocolate-flavored cheesecake, with a symbol from my favorite video game carved on the top. When I think of cheesecake, I’ll never forget Eugene and his kindness, how much a simple baked good made me feel so loved and appreciated.
Also in this edition, Kristin Emery talks with the owner of a new fitness studio in Belle Vernon. Natalie Raitano is the “Nat” of Superbodies by Nat. If she looks familiar, you may have watched one of the series she starred in, like her most notable role as Nikki Franco alongside Pamela Anderson on the syndicated action series “V.I.P.” Raitano’s parents were both hospitalized with COVID-19. That made her realize that she wanted to be closer to her roots. She’s been back home ever since and inspires her clients to feel strong through her group fitness classes and personal training.
Finally, we have the story of a West Brownsville woman that’s turned her desire to give her own pets a cute bandana accessory into an endeavor where she donates the profits from her scarves and such to a scholarship and assists other school groups in the area to raise money. I hope you enjoy it.
As always, thank you so much for reading. I got the last story idea because Jerie Drupp herself called the office and suggested it. I loved that she turned the tragedy of losing her husband into something productive, giving back to the community with his memory in mind. I thought readers would find this heartwarming, too. All of this to say is that I really do love hearing from our readers. And if you something you might be worth an article, I will absolutely consider it. If you know of a new business, a group doing worthwhile work, a charity with a creative idea or any other feature-worthy effort, I genuinely would like to hear from you. Call me at 724-222-2200 ext. 2421, or email me at tthurston@observer-reporter.com.
Take care, stay safe and see you in the next edition.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.