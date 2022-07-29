Happy summer, y’all!
I’ve always been more of a fan of fall myself, but there’s healing in dancing in the sunlight, swimming and enjoying a choice beverage on my porch with my pup.
This edition features some summer fun with the Monongahela Aquatorium’s concert season. Eight acts will take the stage along the river. Each is sure to be a picturesque and rocking time.
But maybe outdoor events aren’t your jam, and you need something a little slower.
Another of my favorite summer pastimes is brunch. I frequently joke with my fiance, Eric, that my love of avocado toast is why we’re not yet homeowners. In my humble yet expert opinion, the best avocado toast around is at V&V Scratch Kitchen. Eric and I found this gem after a long walk at Mingo Creek park shortly after it opened in May 2018. We were hungry and turned to Yelp to point us to a place with a filling sandwich and something cool to drink. We entered the restaurant, and one other couple was dining on a late lunch. The food was incredible, and we both hoped that this place would last.
Since then, V&V has been a staple in our lives. We take friends, family and visitors passing through our area to this place. Our parents have all been here. We’ve ordered their Thanksgiving dinner two years in a row now after COVID-19 upended our traditional holiday meals.
And since the opening of their cafecito next door, we often stop by on a Saturday morning for brunch and coffee, with some baked goods to take home. I highly recommend checking it out if you’re in the Finleyville area looking for a quality bite to eat. But don’t take my word for it. Dave Zuchowski talked with chef and co-owner Martin Lamarche about his restaurant, background in fine dining and opening the cafe next door.
In this edition, John Sacco also chats with up-and-coming Mon Valley barrel racer Giana Theakston. She’s just shy of 18 and eyeing entering a barrel racing series and winning a belt buckle. Based on her practice, determination and hard work, it’s easy to see that she’ll eventually hit that goal and then some.
And finally, we chat with the new owners of CJ’s Furniture, who are hoping to keep the store’s longtime charm while also updating their offerings to stay more than competitive with the big box competition.
No matter if you’re thinking of redecorating, hoping to catch an outdoor concert or looking for some good eats, here’s hoping you can find something exciting to do this summer with the ones you hold dear.
If there’s something you’d like to see featured in an upcoming edition of this publication, please do not hesitate to reach out. I genuinely love hearing from readers. Your feedback is so appreciated!
Please send questions, comments, or concerns to tthurston@observer-reporter.com or call me at 724-222-2200 ext. 2421.
Until next time, take care and be safe.
Digital Operations Director
Trista Thurston oversees digital content and assists in revenue generation for Observer-Reporter and The Almanac.
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.