By Trista Thurston
Hello all, and happy fall!
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
By Trista Thurston
Hello all, and happy fall!
Sure, it’s not yet sweater weather, but if the chain coffee stores can get away with pumpkin spice in August, I give myself permission to get out my decorative pinecones and three-wick candles scented like pie.
Fall will always hold a special place in my heart. September means a lot to me: my sister and I were both born mid-month, and our county fair always fell on my birthday week. Every card stuffed with cash funded my adventures there. I was a 4-H kid but never one for livestock. The only time I showed an animal at the county fair was my pet bird, and she never even left the cage for fear she’d fly away.
Greene County reminds me so much of home. I grew up in rural southeastern Ohio, just a quick jump over the Pennsylvania and West Virginia borders.
Anyone familiar with the heart and soul of Greene County, that simple country living, and the hometown pride people have for such a tight-knit community will enjoy our upcoming Farm to Fork event. But don’t take my word for it. Read about it in this edition, or check it out for yourself in October.
In this publication, we also have a story about the Old Road Farm, a regenerative farm in Buffalo Township part of the community-supported agriculture movement, where families buy “shares” of a farmer’s food. The goods are delivered during the summer and fall to shareowners. Karis and Alex Tressel were not farmers before starting this venture, but a 62-acre farm and farmhouse caught her eye. It’s a fascinating story. I hope you all enjoy it.
And finally, our cover story. Mon Valley Alliance has been quite busy recently, with a new location and new CEO. Rick Shrum shares what they’ve been up to and what’s to come.
No matter what fall fun you’re getting into, I hope something in this publication appeals to your childlike sense of wonder.
Take care, stay safe and see you in the next edition.
Digital Operations Director
Trista Thurston oversees digital content and assists in revenue generation for Observer-Reporter and The Almanac.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.