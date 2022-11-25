Happy holiday season! Fall and winter both give us a chance to slow down and express gratitude for the many blessings in life. As I write this, I sit amid a significant personal transition. As the trees stand bare and the daylight slips away, my thoughts tend to slow down and turn inward. I get introspective.
Let’s be completely honest, though; Taylor Swift’s newest album also has me deep in my feels. I’m sure other Swifties can relate.
Though this has been a challenging year for me and many I hold dear, I am still so thankful. I hope you, too, can find space and grace to be kind to yourself and take a moment to reflect on the best things in life.
I am so excited to bring you this edition, filled with many fun activities in and around the Mon Valley. The former Valley Skating Center is now the Roll ‘R’ Way Donora Skating Center. Owner Frank Quintin Jr. is breathing new life into the beloved roller rink, built in 1983. Quintin and the community hope the attraction can grow and revitalize the area, giving families something to enjoy together. There are big plans, like concerts, pickleball and hopefully, eventually, a whole fun center.
Another center hoping to bring life to the valley is Life’s Work, a nonprofit that assists those with disabilities find gainful employment. The new building will give the nonprofit more space to offer expanded programming, including to those with substance abuse disorders and students in rural schools.
And if you still need the perfect present for someone on your list ahead of the gift-giving season, the area chambers of commerce encourage you to shop small. I prefer to peruse the selections at independent businesses for many reasons, including not having to wait for shipping, putting my dollars back into the local economy, and finding handmade or unique presents you won’t see at the big-box stores. I encourage you to check out the boutiques and shops in your neighborhood. Not only will you find a curated selection, but you’ll be supporting your community. A win for everyone!
No matter what your plans are these next couple of months, I hope you can enter this busy season with an attitude of gratitude.
Take care, stay safe and see you in the next year!
