Unintentionally, entirely by accident, this issue became the food and beverage edition. I love when a theme comes together naturally.

Our cover story features a beloved area favorite that has morphed into a new restaurant but still keeps what many love about it alive. Evo’s Sports Bar in Charleroi was once Rego’s Restaurant and Hotel, but you can still find a piece of the beloved Italian eatery on the shelves of local grocery stores. The pasta sauce, which takes six hours to craft, is available in the deli section of ten local supermarkets. Current owner Evonne Henderson wanted to own a restaurant for a while and has been able to balance small business ownership with still showing up for her kids’ sporting events. The vibe of the eatery is a quintessential sports bar, with memorabilia from high schools and Pittsburgh professional teams alike.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. If you have a subscription, please Log In.

Sign Up
Log In