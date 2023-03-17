Unintentionally, entirely by accident, this issue became the food and beverage edition. I love when a theme comes together naturally.
Our cover story features a beloved area favorite that has morphed into a new restaurant but still keeps what many love about it alive. Evo’s Sports Bar in Charleroi was once Rego’s Restaurant and Hotel, but you can still find a piece of the beloved Italian eatery on the shelves of local grocery stores. The pasta sauce, which takes six hours to craft, is available in the deli section of ten local supermarkets. Current owner Evonne Henderson wanted to own a restaurant for a while and has been able to balance small business ownership with still showing up for her kids’ sporting events. The vibe of the eatery is a quintessential sports bar, with memorabilia from high schools and Pittsburgh professional teams alike.
If you’re more of the peace and love type, a new Monongahela bar is just up your alley. Nancy and Justin Pusateri acquired what is now the Drunken Hippie at the start of the year and have crafted it into a Deadhead’s paradise. Live music, themed cocktails and community are all on tap.
And finally, if you’re looking for a quality glass of wine, hop over to Giant Oaks Winery in Finleyville. The operation started just as the COVID pandemic was ramping up, which made for challenging beginnings, but the business had been 20 years in the making. Lou Siyufy started making his own wine after receiving a kit from a friend. The results were meager, so he bought 20 more and began in earnest. The hobby kept growing, and his wife Linda told him he needed to cut back or figure out how to make a profit. He retired, found a building and Giant Oaks Winery, named for the Peters Township plan where the couple lives, began. Lou is a self-appointed wine snob and uses the moniker to denote reserve or higher-quality wines.
After writing this, I’m pretty hungry and could absolutely use a drink. I hope something in here piques your interest, too. As always, I love hearing from readers. If you have feedback or a story idea, please reach out at 724-222-2200 ext. 2421 or tthurston@observer-reporter.com. Take care, stay safe and see you in the next edition.
