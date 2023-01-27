Hello all, and happy new year! I hope your 2023 is off to a productive and transformative start. I’m not one for resolutions, myself, but I am a fan of the trend that I’ve seen many of my friends adopting of selecting a word for the coming year instead of picking a habit to take on or drop. The word of the year seems to be a much healthier way to bring about change, in my personal opinion, than trying to cut something outright or suddenly add a new obligation from nowhere.

Dictionaries also pick a word of the year as each calendar closes, so perhaps the 2022 entries could inspire you with a phrase to select for this year.

