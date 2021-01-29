By Trista Thurston
“COVID brides.”
It’s a shorthand that’s developed out of necessity to describe the women whose weddings have been impacted by the pandemic. Many a couple has been forced to postpone their nuptials or drastically scale back their plans for a backyard affair instead of a more formal event. No matter the circumstances, it’s an awkward way to define a group with plans derailed by a virus. But what better verbiage is there?
Jennifer Vinsick, manager at Zelenski’s Bridal and Prom Shoppe in Charleroi, speaks of her COVID brides fondly. She admires their adaptability and creativity, some even altering their wedding themes to incorporate the adversity they’ve needed to overcome to make it to the altar.
Zelenski’s knows a thing or two about weathering challenges. It opened in 1923 and has operated out of the same storefront on McKean Avenue since. It’s is one of the oldest bridal shops in Pennsylvania and the country. It’s also been a member of the Mon Valley Regional Chamber of Commerce for nearly as long. In honor of the chamber’s upcoming centennial anniversary, they’re awarding their most mature member with Mon Valley Regional Chamber’s Member Loyalty Award.
“We are so fortunate and honored to have such wonderful, loyal, long-standing members of our chamber,” says MVRCC Executive Director Leanna Spada. “This is what I love about the Mon Valley, it shows just how deep the roots are planted and the support we all give to one another. It is what makes being located in an area like ours special.
“The milestone Zelenski’s has accomplished by remaining open over the course of 98 years is nothing short of amazing,” she adds. “For a business to go through a century’s worth of changes and still be one of the most successful businesses in our Valley is a phenomenal feat, and we are honored to have them as a member of our organization.”
With such a rich history in the community, it’s no wonder Zelenski’s has gowned generations of brides.
“We’ve watched the Mon Valley grown up,” Vinsick says. “We are one of the dots that connect the lines from generation to generation. ... it is special when you hear the stories of past generations getting their wedding gown here and now their great-great granddaughter is getting their forever dress at Zelenski’s.”
She recalls one appointment where three generations of brides had come to the store, and they reminisced with photos and stories of wedding days gone by. Those interactions, Vinsick says, are incredibly heartwarming.
But with the setback that is a global pandemic, Vinsick and the others at Zelenski’s are taking a different approach with their “COVID brides.” Even though many women are disappointed their dreams aren’t precisely going to plan, Zelenski’s is trying to remain optimistic and uplifting.
“You’re still getting married. You’re still in love,” Vinsick reminds these brides.
When the pandemic first hit, the shop received several calls concerning wedding postponements. However, some couples were determined to make it work. One bride, Vinsick recalls, was firm in her decision to go through with their wedding. The guest list was limited to family and close friends, but they said “I do,” during a pandemic. Other brides went to Vegas to say “I do.”
Trends, too, are adjusting to the pandemic. More informal pieces are becoming popular to accommodate smaller backyard ceremonies. Boho and beachy gowns are perfect for couples skirting off to exotic locales for small, intimate destination weddings.
Seniors looking forward to prom and other formal dances, too, are facing the disappointment of postponement and cancellation. Vinsick says her heart goes out to the students, especially with so many traditions upended. But, even still, it will pass. We will, one day, hopefully in the not-so-distant future, return to some sense of normalcy.
In a situation that’s so dark and unknown, Zelenski’s hopes to be an uplifting, positive presence for clients. Strangely, the pandemic has brought new challenges and forced brides and consultants alike to be far more creative. Vinsick says some brides come in looking for a dress – right now. Vinsick and the others at Zelenski’s are up to the task.
Vinsick has the best job in the world. She gets to work with happy brides-to-be, prepping to make them beautiful for the happiest day of her life. She works with them to create a vision of elegance, and the moment they find “the one,” that perfect gown, fills her heart.
“Not one day is the same,” she says.
Vinsick was crowned Miss Pennsylvania in 2001 and went on to work for the Miss USA organization as a consultant and coach.
She brings that experience with her to Zelenski’s. She knows what styles and cuts work best on different body shapes. Brides typically come into an appointment with photos collected from Pinterest. Of course, staff will dress brides in the styles that have caught their eyes from internet searching, but Vinsick always asks to pick a few, too. She says she strives to put brides in something from every shape, style and type, so brides aren’t left wondering if they let the perfect dress get away.
“We don’t limit our time for appointments,” Vinsick adds, allowing women and whoever they’ve brought along with however much time it takes to find their dream dress. That time and personal attention mean each bride can receive an intimate experience. Vinsick says she’s been invited to several weddings after working with a bride.
The shop is still taking occasional walk-ins but much prefers appointments to keep everyone appropriately distanced.
Zelenski’s continues to meet the pandemic’s needs and challenges by being a friend to customers and going above and beyond so they can say “yes” during a pandemic.
Learn more by visiting bridalgowns4me.com or calling 724-483-4119.