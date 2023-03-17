Jerry Garcia may be long gone, but his memory and vibe live on for a couple of bar owners in Monongahela.

Step inside the Drunken Hippie on West Main in Monongahela, and you’ll find evidence backing up one of Garcia’s most famous quotes about his fans. “Deadheads are kinda like people who like licorice,” the famous rock guitarist once said. “Not everybody likes licorice, but people who like licorice, REALLY like licorice!”

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. If you have a subscription, please Log In.

Sign Up
Log In