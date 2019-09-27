Oct. 3

Caffeinate and Connect

Keystone Bakery, 760 Rostraver Rd.

twinriverschamber.org

Oct. 4

Fall Fleatique on the Mon

Main Street, Monongahela

724-258-5919

Oct. 11-12, 18-19

Monongahela Area Historical Society Candlelight Ghostwalk

Longwell House

facebook.com/MonongahelaHistoricalSociety

Oct. 11-13

California University of Pennsylvania’s Vulcan Fest

Cal U.

vulcanfest.com

Oct. 11

Auxiliary Fall Festival

Mon Valley Hospital

724-258-1090

Oct. 12

Fourth Annual Witch Festival

Monongahela Aquatorium

monaquatorium.org

MVH/Lois Orange Ducoeur Breast Cancer Walk

Charleroi Market House, 423 McKean Ave. facebook.com/MVHDucoeurWalk

Donora Football Dragons

Donora Historical Society

Donora Cro Club

donorahistoricalsociety.org

Oct. 13

John Barbero Memorial Auction and Vendor Show

Mon Valley YMCA

monvalleyymca.org

Oct. 16

Breast Cancer Screening, Education and Luncheon

Monongahela Valley Hospital’s Anthony M. Lombardi Education Conference Center

monvalleyhospital.com

Oct. 18

Monongahela Cookie Crawl

Monongahela Chamber of Commerce

724-258-5919

Oct. 23

Halloween Parade

Monongahela

facebook.com/MonongahelaAreaChamber

Oct. 25

American Red Cross Blood Drive

Monongahela Valley Hospital’s Anthony M. Lombardi Education Conference Center

monvalleyhospital.com

Nov. 2

Appraisal Fair

Monongahela Library

724-258-5409

Smog Hike

Donora Historical Society, Venture Outdoors and GASPDonora

ventureoutdoors.org

Nov. 3

A “Night at the Coaches” IV Concert Charleroi Area High School

monvalleyacademyforthearts.org

Nov. 6

Afternoon Movie

Mon Valley YMCA

monvalleyymca.org

Nov. 7

Caffeinate and Connect

Keystone Bakery, 760 Rostraver Rd.

twinriverschamber.org

Nov. 9

Magical Mystery Tour

Twin Rivers Chamber of Commerce

twinriverschamber.org

Family Fun Night

Mon Valley YMCA

monvalleyymca.org

Nov. 15

Holiday Lunch

The Treehouse, Belle Vernon

Mon Valley YMCA

monvalleyymca.org

Corridors of Opportunity, Mon Valley

Hosted by the Pittsburgh Business Times

Penn State Greater Allegheny, McKeesport

monvalleyalliance.org

Nov. 16

Light Up Night

North Belle Vernon Community Bank Park

nbvpark.com

Nov. 22

Santa Claus is Shopping in Town

Monongahela, Main Street

facebook.com/MonongahelaAreaChamber

Nov. 23

Cirque du YMCA Holiday Extravaganza

Fairmont Pittsburgh

monvalleyymca.org

Nov. 25

Auxiliary Bake Sale and Raffle

Monongahela Valley Hospital’s Front Lobby

monvalleyhospital.com

Light-Up Night

Monongahela Valley Hospital’s Central Plaza

monvalleyhospital.com

