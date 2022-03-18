By John Sacco
Like most flowers, it is impressive to watch the White Orchid grow.
The White Orchid – a bridal and special occasion boutique that served the South Hills and Pittsburg area for more than 30 years – grew to the point that they “simply outgrew the place” where they formally operated on Route 51 in Baldwin-Whitehall, said owner Jefferi Amatangelo.
Last month, The White Orchid moved operations to Rostraver Township, 346 Tri County Lane.
Business is “blooming.”
“We’ve been bringing in new designs and more volume,” Amatangelo said. “We just didn’t have enough room for the inventory.”
The move coincides with the start of the “busy season,” with proms and weddings coming to the forefront in the spring, summer and fall.
The White Orchid opened its new store February 1.
“The proms are a very busy time and then the peak wedding season,” Amatangelo added. “Normally peak wedding time is May through September.”
That timetable has shifted a bit; the pandemic threw 2020 schedules off, forcing a bevy of cancellations that have run through 2021 and now into 2022.
“It’s all year now,” Amatangelo explained. “We’re busy all the time. COVID changed the dynamic of this industry. We’re not able to work from home like some other industries.”
While proms are back in full force this spring, weddings are being planned for all months and any day of the week that can be booked.
Advantage White Orchid.
The move hasn’t cost The White Orchid any customers. Instead, it has increased the number of people looking at the inventory.
“The plaza has a lot of foot traffic,” said Amatangelo, who owned and operated the business for three-and-a-half years. “It’s just a better location for us that gives us more room.
“It’s been better for us in many ways – more parking, more access and more space. The business has been great. We’re getting more walk-ins than before. Saturdays are especially good for us.”
The White Orchid opened in 1984. Jefferi became owner in 2018 and has since added made her mark on the business, bringing in new inventory, updated technology, revitalized methods, and adding new designers, including some of the most desired and popular styles.
“We have inventory in bridal, moms, prom, homecoming, formals, flower girls and communions,” she added.
The White Orchid also has tuxedo and suit rentals and purchases.
Business has dictated The White Orchid extend its hours of operation. Store hours are now: Tuesday and Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., Thursday and Friday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Further information about The White Orchid can be found at thewhiteorchid.com, on Facebook at The White Orchid or via email at info.thewhiteorchid@gmail.com.