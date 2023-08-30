Bentleyville has roots that go all the way back to 1777 when founder Sheshbazzar Bentley purchased 1,077 acres on Pigeon Creek to build a mill.

To start a village, Bentley rented, in 1790, 26 lots near the mill, located where Fox's Pizza stands today. But it wasn't until 1816 that his son, also named Sheshbazzar, established a village known initially as Bentleysville (sic).

