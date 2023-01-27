Although Harry J. Ashcraft had been working in construction for years, as he grew older, he began looking for something else he might do later in life. In 1913, he built a self-storage building, which launched what has become a business known as Ashcraft Self Storage.
Currently, granddaughter Nora Muccino owns and operates the business after her father, George, retired a few years back. Since its founding, Ashcraft has grown to the point where it now operates out of ten buildings.
“While I’ve managed the business for the past four years, I’ve had a role in Ashcraft for many years previously,” she said.
In the 2022 Observer-Reporter Best of the Best Awards, Ashcraft came in first place for self storage, first for moving services and grabbed a nomination for best overall Mon Valley Business.
“Our area is blessed with so many amazing organizations,” Muccino writes on her Facebook page. “We are proud to still be serving our community for over a century.”
Ashcraft provides storage solutions for homeowners on the move, college students looking for a reliable place to store their belongings between semesters or for businesses seeking more affordable storage solutions for their inventory, supplies or equipment.
“Some customers, like students, rent a storage unit for the summer break,” Muccino said. “Others have leased a unit for decades.”
Knowing that customers’ needs will vary, Ashcraft offers the largest selection of storage unit sizes in the Mon Valley area.
The property, located at 101 Gregg St. in Monongahela, is well-lit and fenced, and full-time staff is onsite six days a week, tending to the routine upkeep of the property.
Additionally, intermittent video surveillance is located throughout the property, and a computerized controlled access gate allows customers to visit their storage space from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. seven days a week, including holidays.
Each customer is provided with a code, unique only to them, for individual gate control. Twenty-four-hour access can be made available in special situations.
Many units are equipped with individual door alarms that provide tenants with enhanced control. All units are at ground level and easily accessible from a vehicle or rental truck, and there are no stairs, elevators or long hallways. Free pallets are also available to all customers.
The business also has outdoor storage for boats, RVs, equipment and autos.
A courtesy dumpster is conveniently located onsite and is available to all customers at no charge. As a service to commercial customers, Ashcraft accepts business deliveries and holds them for up to 48 hours in its secure, climate-controlled warehouse. This service is provided at no cost to the customer.
Ashcraft also sells boxes, tape and tape dispensers, bubble wrap, locks and more for shipping, moving, storage or general use.
In the early 1990s, the business started to offer document storage and shredding services that function in a manner similar to Iron Mountain, which offers secure document shredding.
“To learn the software that keeps track of documents, I flew to California for training,” Muccino said.
Ashcraft’s website says its mission “is to oversee proper storage, retention and disposition of records. We are confident that our approach to information management can provide significant financial and organizational benefits to your business.”
In the business’ 99th year, Muccino wrote a 208-page presentation on the company’s transition over its long history. In her presentation, which she posted to Facebook, she included photos documenting the business’s key milestones and newspaper articles related to its history.
“In the future, we plan to take what we do well and improve on it,” Muccino said. “To be in a business that has been around since 1913 is a privilege and an honor.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.