By Francesca Sacco
Although 2021 is filled with uncertainties, the Mon Valley Regional Chamber of Commerce is ready to embrace the unknown head-on.
They’ve been busy finding opportunities to help support their 350 plus membership base to survive the ramifications of the pandemic.
“We’re dedicated to our members,” Leanna Spada, executive director, said. “We’re the voice of the business community, and we’re always looking for ways to bring economic growth to the area.”
The Mon Valley Regional Chamber of Commerce comprises business members from Allegheny, Westmoreland, Fayette and Washington counties. They are ranked among the top 25 largest chambers in the Pittsburgh area and were regionalized in 2001 to encompass a more extensive member base.
2021 is the chamber’s 100th anniversary. While a special awards ceremony and gala were planned, Spada said they might have to delay the celebration until 2022 and find a creative way to commemorate the occasion. Other events, like their annual golf outing, are on hold for now. In the meantime, Spada is focusing on helping to ease member burdens.
“They need help regrouping,” she said. “We want them to stay on their feet.”
Spada encourages members to use the chamber as a resource center.
“Whether they want to know about loans, grants or funding, we are here to keep them up-to-date on policy and procedure. But most importantly, we are here to help them survive.”
That includes helping members fill out loan applications and helping them gain access to contacts that can answer questions or provide relief.
“We really are our members’ biggest voice and advocate,” Spada said. “If they can’t afford advertising, we try to spread the word as much as we can through our platforms. We’re always spotlighting and promoting local businesses.”
All members are welcome to attend the chamber’s monthly Zoom call, where they can air concerns, share their hopes and ask for assistance. Members can also participate in virtual luncheons and virtual networking and training opportunities.
“We’re really trying to take things on one day at a time and get used to the new normal,” Spada said. “We’re doing everything we can to help the business community.”
Chamber President, Armand Ferrara, said area businesses have been responsive and that retention rates for this year have surpassed the previous two.
“This is great to hear,” he said. “We took over Rostraver’s chamber towards the end of last year. We didn’t know if the members would stay, but we’ve seen a big uptick.”
He said the chamber is meeting with businesses individually to learn more about their challenges and ways they can help. Ferrara said the vaccine “seem like a light at the end of the tunnel” for some.
“There are some positives here,” he said. “I’ve talked with some businesses, and they’re happy with the way 2020 ended.”
Ferrara said he’s also seeing many businesses find ways to adapt, especially by embracing an online presence. To celebrate successes big and small, the chamber has created a “Show your Love of Local” campaign. Members can share information about their businesses, current promotions and more, and the chamber highlights it on their website.
“No one is giving up. Business owners are remaining positive and will to adapt to the changes,” Ferrara said. “We are all looking to stay as positive as we can.”
To learn more about the Mon Valley Regional Chamber of Commerce, visit mvrchamber.org.