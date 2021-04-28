Spring is finally here, and since the weather is warming up and days are getting longer, many adults and children will be spending more time outside. Please be conscious of your surroundings while driving. As always, I am looking out for the safety of all.
As Americans, we are at a point of working hard together to finally do what we need to get the COVID-19 virus in check. With that in mind, I hope everyone will still follow the CDC recommendations to continue to move forward and progress. I am proud to announce that a testing site is being set up in the Rite Aid Plaza across the Municipal Building. The tests will be administered free of charge; however, an appointment is required. You can register for an appointment by going onto their website at curative.com. Hopefully, this will help to aid our community with COVID-19 needs.
Although the pandemic has presented us with very unexpected challenges, in a way, it has also brought us together. With in-home schooling and people working from home, I hope it has shown us a slower way of life and has given us all a better perspective on how working together can get us through whatever our future brings. I am proud of our town and the people who live here. I look forward to seeing us all get back to our typical lives.
I feel that we, as a small town, have come together during this pandemic and are working on the other issues still plaguing our world. As we continue to work together to help our neighbors and spread love and kindness to others, we are making a difference! Let us be an example to the rest of the world. Compassion and love start at home.
Thank you for your help in these most important matters. I am counting on all of you to do your part. God Bless you, and God Bless the United States of America.