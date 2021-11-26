By John Sacco
They had to wait a year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but nothing was going to stop the Monongahela Valley Chapter of the National Society of Daughters of the American Revolution from holding its centennial celebration in September.
The event was held September 18 at the historic Century Inn, Scenery Hill.
According to Grace Martin, secretary, 19 members and guests attended, which included four past regents.
“We couldn’t hold it last year because of COVID,” Martin said. “We just couldn’t find a place to hold the luncheon. We really wanted to have it at the Century Inn because of its historical background.”
Martin said the entertainment was provided by Walt Olsen, a banjo player, and the group enjoyed a 40-minute sing-along that included a medley of all-time favorites and patriotic music. A historian, Jamie Bogol Brashear, spoke about Brownsville and Nemacolin Castle.
“We had to change some things we had planned,” she said. “But Century Inn was available to us this year and there was no other place we wanted to have it. It worked out well.
“A 100th anniversary is a big thing. The Daughters of the American Revolution have been around quite a long time. Our turnout was very nice, and the lunch was good, too.”
The Monongahela chapter was established in 1920.