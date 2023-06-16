Grant Kemmerer begins every show, whether at an elementary school, a private birthday party or on sprawling fairgrounds, with a thesis.

“Every animal is important: Big, small, cute, ugly. They all have jobs that they perform as a function of nature,” said Kemmerer, who founded Wild World of Animals more than 30 years ago. “It’s a lifetime of learning for me that I’m trying to explain to other people. At the end of the day, for me, it’s about the animals and just trying to increase the odds in their favor; if they do have an encounter with a human, that the human will act appropriately, so it’s not going to be at the animal’s expense.”

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. If you have a subscription, please Log In.

Sign Up
Log In