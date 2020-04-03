By Rick Shrum
The Washington Wild Things are coming off a disappointing season. They had entered the 2019 campaign with lofty expectations, one year after amassing the Frontier League’s best regular-season record and advancing to the championship series – which, alas, did not end with the team’s elusive first title, but a loss to the Joliet Slammers in the decisive fifth game.
“We had raised the bar internally coming off a great season, then a multitude of things happened,” general manager Tony Buccilli lamented, reflecting on the departures of several quality players last year “and the combination of a failure to execute or not being able to step up.”
Plummeting from first to worst, record-wise, in one summer was the most palpable evidence of the fallout. The Wild Things finished with a 37-59 mark, which not only was the puniest in the league but the worst in the team’s 18-year history. The Wild Things were competitive to a point, but endured 24 one-run defeats, tying the Frontier record.
Optimism in baseball, of course, is at a peak in the spring, and Buccilli is upbeat about a rebound occurring this season, which will begin in six weeks. “I don’t doubt there is a big hunger to win,” he said recently, in anticipation of the May 15 opener at the New York Boulders.
Regardless of how the Wild Things fare, this will be a transitional season for the team and the Frontier League. The league announced in October that it had merged with the Can-Am League, making the Frontier the largest independent professional baseball league with 14 teams. It will have two divisions, the Can-Am and Midwest, with seven squads each.
Washington and the Lake Erie Crushers, a former Frontier colleague in 2019, will compete in the Can-Am Division with five Can-Am League holdovers: the Boulders, New Jersey Jackals, Sussex County Miners, Quebec Capitales and Trois-Rivieres Aigles. (The latter two are based in Canada.) The Midwest is composed entirely of Frontier holdovers: Evansville, Florence, Gateway, Joliet, Schaumburg, Southern Illinois and Windy City. (The River City Rascals ceased operations after last season.)
This expansion prompted another switch for Washington. After being the league’s easternmost team during their entire existence, the Wild Things and their home stadium, Wild Things Park, are at the geographic center, along Interstate 70 in North Franklin Township.
“It will be a unique challenge playing new teams at new venues,” Buccilli said. “We did a pretty good job of bringing in players who have played in the Can-Am, who can give us a better understanding of opposing venues and hitters.”
Buccilli and manager Gregg Langbehn will have more roster flexibility now that the Frontier League has dropped its age limitation, which banned players 27 and older. The general manager said he has secured two experienced players in their early 30s, including left-handed pitcher Tommy Shirley, a Norwin High School graduate who played in Classes AAA and AA for the Houston Astros. “We can bring in a 40-year-old if we want,” Buccilli said, adding that an increased salary cap adds to the flexibility.
And for the third time, Wild Things Park will host the league all-star game, scheduled for July 15. League commissioner Bill Lee praised the park, saying in a statement: “Given the addition of the new teams, it becomes imperative that the premier event of the league be first class. We selected Washington, Pa., and the Washington Wild Things because we know, from experience, they will create an extraordinary event.”
Upgrades are a necessity at all sports sites, and Buccilli said that is happening in the North Franklin ballyard. “We’re doing some renovations, more fan engagement places. We’re trying to create a better atmosphere.”
The Wild Things, owned by Francine Williams, have new players and some talent heading into their 19th season. Leading the way is power-hitting outfielder Hector Roa, in his fourth season with the club. His 18 home runs tied for the league lead in 2019, when he also registered 20 doubles and 70 runs batted in.
Last year may have been a bummer, but success has been a team trademark long term. The Wild Things have won six division championships, reached the league final three times and are averaging about 50 victories per season. Their brain trust is poised for a turnaround.
“There’s kind of a fine line in baseball at the professional level,” Buccilli said.
“The name of the game is to put yourself in a position to succeed. Sometimes you do, sometimes you don’t.”
Doing so would be another, more gratifying element of this season of change.