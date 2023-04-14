Spring is upon us, and that might have you dreaming of some delicious barbecue. Look no further than Washington County’s newest and tastiest barbeque spot: Dee Jay’s BBQ Ribs & Grille in The Street at The Meadows. Fans of the original Dee Jay’s in Weirton, W.Va, no longer have to drive across the border to find their tender, fall-off-the-bone signature ribs and other flavorful offerings. Founded in Weirton in 1980, Dee Jay’s original owners wanted to retire and sold the spot in 2021. The new owners have expanded into Washington along with Collier Township at the Great Southern Shopping Center. A fourth new location will open in Wexford in late April.
Owner/operator Jamie Irvine of Dee Jay’s Legendary BBQ Ribs group, which is also involved with Toscana Brick Oven in Canonsburg and Andora Restaurant in Sewickley, says the expansion was logical up and down Interstate 79. “That’s kind of our niche of where all the restaurants we’ve always had, kind of up and down 79 in Western PA,” Irvine says. The Washington location had been Buford’s restaurant with a lively weekend breakfast crowd, and the change to Dee Jay’s merges the best of both menus and brands. “That made a nice little transition for us to kind of swap over from Buford’s to Dee Jay’s,” says Irvine. “The Buford’s breakfast that everybody loves is still there. We still do that every Saturday and Sunday morning, and it’s thriving.” That weekend breakfast includes $2 flavored mimosas and Blood Marys. “We were getting to be super well known for the breakfast stuff during the weekend, but it wasn’t enough to sustain during the week,” says Irvine. “We figured that the Dee Jay’s brand would be able to bring in the dinner crowd, so we get the best of both worlds.”
