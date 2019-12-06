By Barbara S. Miller
During the time when we experience the fewest hours of sunshine, and gloom so often creeps in, it’s only natural that we’ll substitute all types of light to compensate for the darkness of winter.
Examples of things burning brightly this time of year abound:
n Sol’s rays on snow dazzle like glitter.
n Many a manger scene and tree topper harks back to the star of Bethlehem.
n Stoke the flames with a poker as smoke wafts up the chimney and think of ye olde Yule log, now a feature of the hearth video, complete with crackling audio.
n Quibble about which you prefer: multi-colored or white? Incandescent or LED? Grumble as the strands of electric bulbs pop and go dark.
n The Hanukkah holiday commemorates the bit of oil fueling a menorah for eight nights.
n Candles appear everywhere, from giant plastic replicas in yard displays to the tea light’s tiny glow.
“Rekindle Christmas memories,” trumpets a catalog that capitalizes on nostalgia featuring Gurley Novelty wax re-creations. The Buffalo, N.Y., company stocked many a five-and-dime and department store with angelic and chorister faces, Santa and Mrs. Claus, and snowmen with cheery wax smiles that are enough to melt someone’s heart.
Wikipedia tells us W&F Manufacturing first made wax lips and teeth plus holiday-themed candles for Halloween, Thanksgiving, Easter and, of course, Christmas.
Franklin Gurley bought W&F Manufacturing in 1949, “Though each candle came with a wick, they were not marketed as practical candles,” the online entry states. Most had a round label attached to the bottom with a price tag.”
The Vermont Country Store catalog notes it purchased the candle molds to reproduce them in sizes ranging from three inches to 8½ inches tall.
The Vermonters depict all of them aflame. Whether new or old, they have become popular collectibles to illuminate the shadows of the season.